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Cannabis Control Commission Wants Your Feedback on Testing Regulations and Protocols

The Cannabis Control Commission (Commission) will host a hybrid public hearing on Aug. 25 and a public comment period from Aug. 5 – 25 to receive feedback from constituents on the regulations and protocols for testing cannabis and cannabis products in the Commonwealth.

As part of the implementation process for Ch. 65 of the Acts of 2026, the Commission will undertake a holistic review of its testing regulations and protocols beginning in September. The Commission is looking forward to receiving initial feedback from constituents, which will be used to guide this review. 

Stakeholders may submit written comments via email at Commission@CCCMass.com with the subject line “Testing” starting on Wednesday, Aug. 5 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. 

To give testimony in personor remotelyon Aug. 25 at the agency’s Union Station headquarters at 2 Washington Square, Worcester, MA 01604, stakeholders are encouraged tosign-up by 5 p.m. on Aug. 23.Each speaker willbegiventhree minutes toprovide testimony and maysubmitwritten testimony via email. 

Any materials sent to the Commission may be subject to disclosure in response to a public records requestpursuant tothe Public Records laws, G.L. c.4§7 cl. 26 and G.L. c.66§10.  Feedback may be used by Commissioners to inform policy deliberations. For more information, contact the Commission by phone (774-415-0200) or email (Commission@CCCMass.com).  

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Cannabis Control Commission Wants Your Feedback on Testing Regulations and Protocols

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