FDLE earns 11th consecutive CALEA accreditation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 4, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) received its 10th consecutive reaccreditation award from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) in Omaha, Nebraska, on July 25. This marks FDLE’s 11th total national accreditation award from CALEA in 32 years.



FDLE’s award is an Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation, conferred when an agency meets all 460 applicable CALEA’s standards. This award was designed to acknowledge the achievement and expertise of some of the most successful CALEA accredited agencies that meet the very specific criteria established by CALEA. FDLE successfully conducted a Gold Standard Assessment among other criteria to achieve this prestigious award.



Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Securing an 11th total accreditation demonstrates the agency’s long-standing promise and commitment to our values: Service, Integrity, Respect, and Quality. This accomplishment reinforces not only a tradition of excellence, but a shared belief in continually striving to meet and exceed the standards of modern law enforcement.”



FDLE also received the Meritorious Accreditation Award for maintaining continuous accreditation for over 15 years. The agency first earned accreditation in 1990, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to professionalism and excellence in law enforcement.

Achieving a total of 11 consecutive CALEA accreditation reflects FDLE’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional service to the citizens of Florida through best practices, continuous improvement, and organizational excellence.



Since becoming accredited in 1990, FDLE has undergone rigorous inspections which include on-site visits, employee interviews, and an extensive review of policies, procedures and records. The agency accreditation is for a period of four years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance with the standards under which it was initially accredited.



FDLE is also accredited by two other renowned accrediting bodies: the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) and ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

More on CALEA:

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) was created in 1979 through the combined efforts of four major law enforcement agencies: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Police Executive Research Forum. The commission was formed to develop a set of law enforcement standards and to establish and administer an accreditation process through which law enforcement agencies could voluntarily demonstrate that they meet professionally recognized criteria for excellence in management and service delivery.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us