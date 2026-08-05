Come to the Bayfield County Fair!
Come to the Bayfield County Fair for affordable family fun August 6-9th in Iron River, WI. Admission includes grandstand shows and carnival rides. General admission is $20 daily or $40 for all four days. Seniors and Veterans are only $10 and kids 4 & under are FREE! Parking is included, too.
Watch Bull Riding and Barrel Racing Thursday and Friday, a Tuff Truck Challenge on Saturday, and the Dirt Dash on Sunday in the grandstand. Every day offers free family fun like face painting, a petting zoo, mini golf, a magician and bubble show, and more.
See you at the Fair!
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