Come to the Bayfield County Fair for affordable family fun August 6-9th in Iron River, WI. Admission includes grandstand shows and carnival rides. General admission is $20 daily or $40 for all four days. Seniors and Veterans are only $10 and kids 4 & under are FREE! Parking is included, too.

Watch Bull Riding and Barrel Racing Thursday and Friday, a Tuff Truck Challenge on Saturday, and the Dirt Dash on Sunday in the grandstand. Every day offers free family fun like face painting, a petting zoo, mini golf, a magician and bubble show, and more.

See you at the Fair!