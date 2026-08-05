INNOCN Elevates Professional Workspaces with New High-Performance 4K, 5K, and QD-OLED USB-C Monitors

CB27U1 CB32U1 34C1U 49Q1R

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOCN, a leading innovator in premium display technology, today announced special availability for its latest lineup of high-performance monitors designed for creative professionals, developers, and power users. Featuring high-refresh-rate 4K and 5K resolutions, ultra-wide curved screens, and advanced QD-OLED panel technologies, the new monitor series offers seamless connectivity tailored specifically for Mac and PC ecosystems.Designed for Productivity and Creativity: Technical Highlights & Use CasesINNOCN CB27U1 (27-Inch 4K 120Hz USB-C Monitor) Engineered for compact desktop setups and high-density visual workflows, the CB27U1 combines crisp 4K UHD resolution with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Equipped with versatile USB-C connectivity, it serves as an ideal external display for MacBook and Mac Mini users, allowing power delivery, data transfer, and video output through a single cable. It is perfectly suited for photo editing, office multitasking, and content creation where color precision and space efficiency are paramount.INNOCN CB32U1 (32-Inch 4K 120Hz USB-C Monitor) Offering an expansive canvas for detailed visual work, the 32-inch CB32U1 upgrades the workstation experience with 4K clarity at 120Hz. Its wide viewing angles and vivid color reproduction make it a powerhouse for UI/UX designers, video editors, and financial analysts who require multi-window efficiency without sacrificing visual sharpness.INNOCN 34C1U (34-Inch 5K 120Hz Ultrawide Monitor) Built for power users seeking seamless workspace expansion, the 34C1U delivers a high-density 5K Ultrawide resolution alongside a 120Hz refresh rate. The 21:9 aspect ratio provides extra horizontal real estate, replacing dual-monitor setups for video timeline editing, coding, and complex data modeling. The integrated USB-C connectivity simplifies workstation cable management.INNOCN 49Q1R (49-Inch QD-OLED 5120x1440P 144Hz Curved Ultrawide Monitor) Representing the pinnacle of display performance, the 49Q1R pairs Quantum Dot OLED technology with a massive 32:9 dual QHD resolution (5120x1440) and a ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate. The curved panel offers deep blacks, infinite contrast, and ultra-fast response times. It is ideal for immersive gaming, flight/racing simulation, sound engineering, and multi-dashboard monitoring.Availability and Promotional DetailsINNOCN is currently offering limited-time promotional pricing on select models on Amazon US from August 5 to August 18, with discounts ranging from $70 up to $295 off regular MSRP：CB27U1 27" 4K 120Hz Monitor: Available for $399.99 (Reg. $499.99) on Amazon.CB32U1 32" 4K 120Hz Monitor: Available for $449.99 (Reg. $549.99) on Amazon.34C1U 34" 5K 120Hz Ultrawide Monitor: Available for $629.99 (Reg. $699.99) on Amazon.49Q1R 49" QD-OLED 144Hz Curved Monitor: Available for $699.99 (Reg. $994.99) on Amazon.Prices and promotion windows may vary. For complete specs and order details, visit the official INNOCN storefront on Amazon.About INNOCNINNOCN (Innovation China) is a global pioneer in display tech, dedicated to crafting high-end monitors and portable screens that enhance productivity, gaming, and visual experiences for users worldwide.

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