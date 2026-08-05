UPDF Launches Back-to-School Campaign for Students and Educators

back to school sale

Education users can access PDF editing, AI learning tools, OCR, research support, digital notes, e-signatures, and cross-device workflows.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPDF , the AI-powered PDF solution developed by Superace, has launched a Back-to-School campaign for eligible students, teachers, and faculty members. The campaign provides education-focused access to UPDF’s PDF, AI, and e-signature tools, with localized savings and eligibility information available on the official campaign page.As schools and universities prepare for a new academic year, the campaign is intended to help users spend less time switching between document tools and more time reading, teaching, researching, and completing coursework.One Workspace for the Academic YearUPDF brings common education workflows into one cross-platform environment:-Edit, annotate, highlight, and organize lecture notes, assignments, textbooks, forms, and research papers.-Use AI to summarize, explain, and translate difficult material; chat with PDFs and images; create mind maps; and generate quizzes.-Search for papers, compare documents side by side, and keep research materials easier to review.-Apply OCR to scanned notes and textbooks so their content becomes editable and searchable.-Merge, split, protect, synchronize, fill, and electronically sign academic documents.Built for Students and Educators on the MoveUPDF is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, with online access to selected AI capabilities. A cross-device workflow allows students to study on a laptop or tablet and lets educators prepare, review, and manage course materials wherever they work.Education Pricing and EligibilityEligible students, teachers, and faculty members can apply for education pricing after verification. Education licenses are for individual, non-commercial use. Offer levels can differ by market and selected plan, so customers should confirm the current terms on their localized UPDF Back-to-School page before purchasing.From Course Materials to Final SubmissionThe UPDF Back-to-School Campaign connects the stages of academic work: capturing and digitizing materials, understanding complex content, taking source-linked notes, organizing files, preparing assignments, and completing electronic forms or signatures.Education users can explore current offers, available plans, and verification requirements through the official campaign page.View the UPDF Back-to-School CampaignAbout UPDFUPDF is an all-in-one PDF editor developed by Superace Software Technology, designed to simplify and enhance document workflows for users worldwide. Available across Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, UPDF offers a comprehensive set of features including editing, annotation, conversion, OCR, and AI-powered tools.For more information, visit the official UPDF website or follow UPDF on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates.

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