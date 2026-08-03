Inspector General Independent Advisory Commission Makes Job Posting Available

RHODE ISLAND, August 3 - Candidates have until August 21, 2026 to apply to be Rhode Island's first Inspector General

PROVIDENCE, RI – The five-member Inspector General Independent Advisory Commission today announced that applications are now being accepted for the newly-created position of Inspector General.

Following two public meetings to determine the application process, job description, and salary range, the Inspector General Independent Advisory Commission ("the Commission") published the job posting on the State of Rhode Island's External Career Site. The application is available here. The application will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2026.

At the close of the application period, the Commission will continue its work by reviewing applications and selecting finalists to interview, before selecting three nominees to forward to the Governor for consideration. The Commission is scheduled to complete the process by September 28, 2026.

Meeting agendas and minutes of the Inspector General Independent Advisory Commission are available through the RI Department of State's Open Meetings Portal.

###

Media Contacts: Faith Chybowski, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, RI Department of State fchybowski@sos.ri.gov | 401-302-6603

Tim Rondeau, Director of Communications, Office of the Attorney General TRondeau@riag.ri.gov | 401-274-4400 ext. 2506

Carla C. Rojo, Director of Communications, Office of General Treasurer James A. Diossa Carla.Rojo@treasury.ri.gov | 401-439-2199

Jason Gramitt, Executive Director, Rhode Island Ethics Commission Jason.gramitt@ethics.ri.gov | 401-222-3790

Elizabeth Neukirch, Public Affairs Consultant, Association of Inspectors General elizabeth@elizabethneukirchpr.com | 212-237-8001