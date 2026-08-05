Executive Agility Appoints Wayne Apted as Vice President – APAC & Africa

Wayne Apted, Vice President - APAC & Africa, Executive Agility

Expanding regional access to integrated listing readiness, finance execution & capital markets services across the APAC & Africa regions.

Wayne's appointment gives companies across APAC and Africa senior regional access to Executive Agility’s integrated U.S. listing readiness and execution platform.” — Deb Banning, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Agility.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Agility LLC today announced the appointment of Wayne Apted as Vice President – APAC & Africa, expanding the firm’s regional leadership and access to its integrated U.S. listing readiness & capital markets execution platform .A Strategic Expansion of Executive Agility’s International PlatformBased in Perth, Mr. Apted brings more than 30 years of listed-company, mining-finance and cross-border transaction experience. He will lead Executive Agility’s growth across APAC and Africa and serve boards and management teams considering a U.S. Initial Public Offering (IPO), uplisting, dual listing, Foreign Private Issuer (FPI) pathway, SPAC or de-SPAC transaction.“Wayne’s appointment advances Executive Agility’s international growth strategy,” said Deb Banning, Chief Executive Officer. “Mining, critical-minerals and other growth companies across APAC & Africa are increasingly seeking access to U.S. capital markets. Wayne gives them senior regional access to our integrated listing readiness & execution platform, with the credibility to engage boards, CEOs & CFOs at peer level.”Executive Agility solves two problems: execution readiness & execution coordination. The firm diagnoses gaps, establishes the roadmap, executes governance, PCAOB audit & disclosure-readiness workstreams, deploys interim & fractional executives, places permanent executives & Independent Directors, & manages the critical path across all stakeholders.“Executive Agility has built a differentiated capital markets execution platform for international companies seeking access to U.S. public markets,” said Mr. Apted. “Its listing readiness quarterback model integrates finance, audit, governance, disclosure, legal, banking, board & regulatory workstreams into one accountable execution program. By moving workstreams concurrently rather than sequentially, companies can accelerate schedules, reduce costs & reduce execution risk. I look forward to working with companies that require experienced leadership & disciplined execution when preparing for US capital market entry.”Mr. Apted is a Chartered Accountant & Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia. He has held senior finance leadership positions with listed mining & resources companies across multiple jurisdictions, including Cyprium Metals Limited, Finders Resources Limited, Masan Resources Corporation, now Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation, Glencore plc, Xstrata plc, Normandy Mining Limited, Aurora Gold Limited & XTC Lithium Limited.His experience spans Australia, Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Argentina, including reporting, governance, IPOs, capital raisings, debt financing, mergers and acquisitions, audit remediation, IFRS, treasury and mining integrations.He also brings current exposure to African mineral-resource and downstream-processing projects, including financial strategy, capital allocation, governance and due diligence, and remains available for selected client engagements requiring capital-markets finance leadership.Regional Access to Executive Agility’s Integrated Listing Readiness & Execution PlatformExecutive Agility serves as the listing readiness quarterback for domestic & cross-border public-market transactions, providing integrated program management across legal, audit, governance, finance, disclosure, board, banking & regulatory workstreams so critical activities progress concurrently rather than sequentially.Mr. Apted’s appointment extends Executive Agility’s model across APAC & Africa & strengthens its Executive Bench of more than 200 senior executives & board directors. Companies in the region can engage Wayne directly to access Executive Agility’s broad range of services, including:• PCAOB Audit & Disclosure Readiness• Interim & Fractional Executive Deployment (eg: CFOs with audit, listing & transaction experience)• Permanent Executive & Independent Board Director placements• Board Governance Readiness & Skills Matrix Analysis• M&A, Restructuring & Change Execution• Listing Process Program Management / Execution.About Executive AgilityExecutive Agility is a capital markets advisory & execution firm specializing in domestic & cross-border listings, Foreign Private Issuer readiness, SPAC & de-SPAC execution, governance, PCAOB audit & disclosure readiness, executive deployment & Independent Board Director placement.As the listing readiness quarterback, Executive Agility provides integrated program management across all workstreams & stakeholders to accelerate schedules, reduce execution risk & reduce listing costs.Media Contacts – Executive Agility:Wayne Apted, Vice President – APAC & Africa: wayne@executive-agility.com

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