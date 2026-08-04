Election Results for August 4 Primary Election

Summary Vote totals for each candidate for each contest. Download summary CSV Download summary PDF By Contest Vote totals for each contest. Download by contest CSV Download by contest PDF Contest Grouped By Municipality Vote totals for each contest grouped by Municipality Contest Grouped By Municipality Download CSV Contest Grouped By Municipality Download PDF Contest Grouped By Precinct Vote totals for each contest grouped by Precinct. Download by contest grouped by Precinct CSV Download by contest grouped by Precinct PDF By Precinct Vote totals for each Precinct for each contest for each candidate. Download by Precinct CSV Download by Precinct PDF

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