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Election Results for August 4 Primary Election

Summary

Vote totals for each candidate for each contest.

By Contest

Vote totals for each contest.

Contest Grouped By Municipality

Vote totals for each contest grouped by Municipality

Contest Grouped By Precinct

Vote totals for each contest grouped by Precinct.

By Precinct

Vote totals for each Precinct for each contest for each candidate.

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Election Results for August 4 Primary Election

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