BEGA Publishes FY2026 Q3 Complaint Summary Report

BEGA Releases Quarterly Complaint Summary Report for FY2026 Quarter 3

The District of Columbia Board of Ethics and Government Accountability (“BEGA”) released its Quarterly Complaint Summary Report for the third quarter of FY 2026, covering the period from April 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

During FY 2026 Q3, the Office of Government Ethics (“OGE”), an office within BEGA that investigates alleged violations of the District’s Code of Conduct by employees and public officials, closed 87 matters. Less than half the matters (45.98% or 40 out of 87 matters) involved allegations that were outside of BEGA’s jurisdiction.

For the 48 closed matters within BEGA’s jurisdiction, allegations involving rules governing outside employment or activities accounted for ten matters (21.28%), while allegations involving conflicts of interest accounted for nine matters (19.15%), and alleged preferential treatment or lack of impartiality accounted for seven matters (14.89%). There were four matters (8.51%) involving allegations of using public office for private gain and three matters each (6.38%) for alleged violations of the rules governing gifts and donations, violations of the Local Hatch Act or political activity, misuse of government property/resources/vehicles, and violations of the nepotism rules. Two matters each (4.26%) stemmed from allegations that employees failed to put forth honest effort in the performance of their official duties or violated the post-employment rules.