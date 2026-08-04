Highway 82 motorcycle fatality

PRESS RELEASE

August 4, 2026

Identity of the Deceased: Joshua Norton, 53-Year-Old Male, Resident of Grand Junction, CO

On Sunday, August 2, 2026, at approximately 12:54 p.m., the Garfield County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to Highway 82, milepost 12.5, near Carbondale, Colorado, for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a fatality.

Upon arrival, Garfield County Coroner’s Office investigators pronounced Joshua Norton, a 53-year-old male and resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, deceased.

The Coroner’s Office investigation preliminarily indicates the cause of death to be blunt force chest injuries sustained in the crash and the manner of death as accident.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Norton.

Respectfully,

Robert M. Glassmire

Garfield County Coroner