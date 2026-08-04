Join VITA’s growing team
VITA has four open positions that will make a tangible impact across the Commonwealth’s digital ecosystem.
Our agency delivers sustainable and effective results to Commonwealth of Virginia agencies through innovative, efficient and secure services. Join more than 300 dedicated VITA teammates who are building smart technology solutions — and a smarter future.
IT contract manager
Position closes Aug. 6
IT contract operations administrator
Position closes Aug. 6
CSRM program coordinator
Position closes Aug. 7
IT contingent labor and research services category manager
Position closes Aug. 19
Visit each position's page on the Virginia Jobs website at https://www.jobs.virginia.gov/ for additional details. All applications must be submitted through that portal.
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