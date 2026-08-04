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KINGMAN COUNTY POST ELECTION AUDIT TO BE HELD

Carol Noblit, Kingman Election Officer will hold the Kingman County Post Election Audit, Friday, August 7, 2026 @ 10:00 a.m. in the County Commissioner's Board Meeting room located at 130 N. Spruce St., Kingman, KS  67068.


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KINGMAN COUNTY POST ELECTION AUDIT TO BE HELD

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