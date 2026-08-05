OpenBrand Acquires Comperemedia from Mintel Group

The acquisition expands OpenBrand's market intelligence platform into new verticals, with a strategic partnership with Mintel ensuring continuity for clients.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building the best market intelligence platform in one industry is hard. Most companies try to cover everything and go deep in nothing. OpenBrand chose the other path, spending years becoming the most trusted intelligence platform for consumer durable goods before expanding elsewhere.Today, OpenBrand is expanding.OpenBrand has acquired Comperemedia from Mintel, the global leader in market intelligence. Comperemedia is the leading competitive marketing intelligence platform for brands in financial services, insurance, telecom, and media, tracking direct mail, creative strategy, advertising spend, and messaging trends across channels. Like OpenBrand, Comperemedia has built its reputation by going deep in the markets it serves.OpenBrand's mission is to build a real-time market intelligence platform that helps companies use data and expert-led insights to beat the competition and win their markets. Having established deep expertise and market leadership in consumer durables, this acquisition is the next step in extending that platform into new verticals.Comperemedia will operate as "Comperemedia, an OpenBrand Company." Ben Dietz, President of Comperemedia, joins the OpenBrand executive team. As part of the transaction, OpenBrand and Mintel have established a long-term strategic data partnership. Comperemedia clients who rely on Mintel's consumer insights will retain that access. Continuity of data and client experience was a priority built into the foundation of this deal. The partnership reflects the mutual respect both organizations have for the clients and the work Comperemedia has built within Mintel Group."This acquisition expands our mission. We started in consumer durables where we paired the best intelligence in the market with people who have deep industry expertise. Comperemedia took that same approach in financial services, insurance, and telecom. That is why this felt right." says Greg Munves, CEO of OpenBrand.Peter Haigh, Chairman, Mintel adds, "Comperemedia has been an important part of Mintel for many years, and today marks the beginning of its next chapter. We're incredibly proud of the people who have built the business into what it is today and confident OpenBrand is the right organization to support its next stage of growth while preserving the expertise and client relationships that have defined Comperemedia's success. Our long-term partnership also ensures clients will continue benefiting from the complementary strengths of both businesses."About OpenBrandOpenBrand is the real-time market intelligence platform for consumer durable goods brands and retailers. OpenBrand tracks market share, pricing, promotion, and product placement data to help brands and retailers beat the competition and win share. Learn more at openbrand.com.About ComperemediaComperemedia is the leading competitive marketing intelligence platform in the U.S., providing cross-channel share of voice and direct mail intelligence to brands in financial services, insurance, telecom, and media. Learn more at comperemedia.com.About MintelAs a market intelligence agency, Mintel’s understanding of consumers, innovation and global markets gives their clients the clarity to act and the confidence to lead. With over 50 years of expertise and millions of data points, they fuse the real-world understanding of Mintel experts with cutting-edge technology to uncover patterns and predict the future. Next starts here. Visit mintel.com to learn more.

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