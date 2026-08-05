Study Groups Celebrates 41st Anniversary

Study Groups Logo Study Groups 41 Year Badge

Study Groups marks 41 years empowering independent operators in energy, construction & convenience distribution through peer networks and benchmarking.

The founding principle has not changed in 41 years. Trusted peer insight leads to better decisions, and better decisions lead to better outcomes. That was true in June 1985 and it is still true today.” — Dr. Jed Brewer, CEO of Study Groups

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent operators across energy, construction, and convenience distribution continue to outpace the broader economy through confidential benchmarking and trusted peer relationships.

Study Groups, which delivers the Insight Ecosystem that turns peer networks, performance data, and member-driven solutions into measurable business outcomes, celebrated its 41st anniversary in June. The organization now serves 775 members across 335 unique firms across energy, construction, and convenience distribution, with member companies consistently outpacing the broader economy year over year.

The organization started with a simple idea Dr. David Nelson, a college professor at Western Washington University, developed over 30 years of researching the petroleum marketing industry. He believed academic Study Groups belonged in business just as much as it did in the classroom. Peers who challenge each other's thinking and share what they know consistently outperform those working alone. He had watched it work for decades in academia and saw no reason it should not work for business owners making high-stakes decisions with real money on the line.

In June 1985, five Northwest petroleum jobbers agreed to test the idea. They sat down together, shared their real financial data, and formed the first financial Study Group ever created in the petroleum marketing industry. That original group of five grew into more than 80 active groups across North America.

"The founding principle has not changed in 41 years," said Dr. Jed Brewer, CEO of Study Groups. "Trusted peer insight leads to better decisions, and better decisions lead to better outcomes. That was true in June 1985 and it is still true today."

One peer group increased combined EBITDA by $95 million per year over seven years. A single peer conversation produced over $700,000 for one member.

"Every leader deserves access to the Insight Ecosystem," said Brewer. "Forty-one years in and we are just getting started."

About Study Groups



Study Groups delivers the Insight Ecosystem that turns peer networks, performance data, and member-driven solutions into measurable business outcomes. Across energy, construction, and convenience distribution, the model is the same: The Study Groups Insight Ecosystem integrates peer collaboration, benchmarking intelligence, education, and trusted solutions into one connected resource for business growth.

Within energy, we serve propane, petroleum marketing, lubricants, convenience stores, and transportation operators. Within construction, we work with ready mix, solar installation, HVAC, and general contractors. Within convenience distribution, we bring together operators navigating shared competitive pressures, margin dynamics, and growth challenges.

Industry Peer Groups serve owners and CEOs. Key Manager Groups serve every functional leader. District Manager Groups serve district managers. SG Connect Virtual Cohorts serve niche roles. Every membership includes SG Pulse, SG Insights, SG Voices, the Confidential Peer Network, and SG Edge Labs, a customer-driven product innovation engine where members identify a gap and we build the solution.

The results are documented. Members grow gross profit at 9% per year compounded, 1.6 times faster than the broader economy over a full decade. Members see 5.4% Gross Profit growth in year one, compounding to 13.7% by year two. Owner’s equity has tripled. Return on Capital Employed runs 12 to 20% annually. One peer group increased combined EBITDA by $95 million per year over seven years. These are not projections. They are the outcomes of real operators who came to the table with real numbers and left with better decisions.

Peer Insight. Measurable Outcomes.

studygroups.com

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