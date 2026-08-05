Jennifer Berquist Joins Snap Promotions

Jennifer Berquiest, Snapologist

Longtime Lawrence community leader brings 35 years of relationship-building experience to the sales team

LAWRENCE, KS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snap Promotions is excited to welcome Jennifer Berquist to its growing sales team.

“We’ve grown significantly over the last few years,” says Kristin Eldridge, owner and founder of Snap Promotions. “We’ve added to our support staff, but we really needed to grow our sales team, too. I couldn’t have asked for anyone more perfect than Jennifer.”

Berquist will focus on expanding Snap Promotions’ reach across Northeast Kansas.

“Joining Snap Promotions has been a smooth transition,” says Berquist. “I’ve known Kristin and Lee for over 15 years, so I knew this would be a good next step for me. Kristin and her team are highly active in the community, and that was a big factor in my choosing Snap Promotions. It’s such a fun industry, and they’ve been patient teachers as I’ve adapted to this new role. Every day is different — which is one thing that hasn’t changed from my years in college athletics. I’m looking forward to building on my current relationships and meeting new people.”

Based in Lawrence, Kansas, Snap Promotions was founded by Lawrence residents Lee and Kristin Eldridge in 2009. The company specializes in custom printed promotional products, giveaways, decorated apparel and corporate gifts, and works with local, regional and national clients. Learn more at www.SnapPromotions.com.

About Jennifer Berquist

Jennifer Berquist spent 35 years in college athletics, including more than two decades with Kansas Athletics. She joined the Kansas Athletics staff in February 2002 as assistant director of the Williams Educational Fund, after four years as the NCAA compliance auditor assigned to the department. She was later named associate director of the Williams Fund in 2010, and went on to serve as associate athletics director for development.

A native of Marion, Kansas, Berquist earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas in 1994 and a master’s in education with an emphasis in sports administration in 1996. A longtime Lawrence resident, she is active in the community through board and volunteer work with the Lawrence Rotary Club, Lawrence Schools Foundation, P.E.O. and LMH Health.

About Kristin Eldridge

Kristin Eldridge founded Snap Promotions in 2009 and has worked in the promotional marketing industry since 2001. She is active with numerous organizations, including P.E.O., the Lawrence Rotary Club, Cottonwood, the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Topeka Partnership.

About Snap Promotions

Founded in 2009 by Lee and Kristin Eldridge, Snap Promotions is a Lawrence, Kansas-based promotional products company serving local, regional and national clients with custom printed items, giveaways, decorated apparel and corporate gifts.

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