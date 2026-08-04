Verso Parnell Founder Shares Dress Code Framework for Real Estate Professionals

Louis Lamah, founder of Verso Parnell

Verso Parnell founder Louis Lamah shares a professional dress code framework for real estate professionals to strengthen first impressions.

A client deciding where to invest is reading everything about the person in front of them. The suit, shoes, grooming, and the watch answer one question: does this person handle details with care?” — Louis Lamah

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Verso Parnell , a Dubai-based luxury watch brand known for its French-inspired timepieces, has published a professional style framework designed to help real estate professionals strengthen first impressions during client meetings, property viewings, and negotiations.Authored by founder Louis Lamah, the guidance draws on years of observing one of the world's most competitive real estate markets, where presentation, attention to detail, and professionalism often influence trust long before contracts are signed.Real estate remains one of the few industries where multimillion-dollar decisions are still made face to face. Whether meeting investors in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Frankfurt, Munich, or London, professionals are evaluated within seconds. According to Lamah, appearance should never replace expertise - but it should reinforce it.In practice, first impressions are rarely formed by one item alone. Clients notice whether a professional arrives prepared, understands the meeting context, communicates clearly, and presents themselves with consistency. Clothing and accessories matter because they form part of that wider picture. When those details feel considered, they support confidence in the professional's judgement; when they appear careless or excessive, they can create unnecessary distraction.The guidance is built around five principles:Fit before brand. A well-tailored suit communicates professionalism more effectively than an expensive label that fits poorly.Dress for your market. Expectations differ between Dubai, the GCC, and European cities. Understanding local business culture is part of professional preparation.Prioritise grooming and footwear. Small details frequently shape first impressions during property viewings and negotiations.Choose a refined timepiece. A quality watch should communicate reliability, discipline, and respect for time rather than excess. Whether automatic or quartz, understated design leaves the strongest impression.Maintain consistency. Professional photographs, social media, and in-person presentation should communicate the same level of quality and attention to detail.The framework is not intended to impose one uniform or suggest that appearance can compensate for weak advice. Its purpose is to help professionals make deliberate choices suited to their market, role, and client. Knowledge, transparency, punctuality, and follow-through remain the foundation of trust. Presentation works best when it quietly supports those qualities rather than attempting to replace them.Verso Parnell publishes educational content on professional style, modern watch culture, and first impressions, offering practical, experience-based guidance rather than sales messaging.Verso Parnell designs luxury watches that combine French-inspired aesthetics with premium materials including sapphire crystal, 316L stainless steel, and precision movements. The collections are created for professionals in real estate, finance, law, entrepreneurship, and other industries where presentation and trust matter.The complete professional dress code guide is available on the Verso Parnell website.ABOUT VERSO PARNELLVerso Parnell is a Dubai-based luxury watch brand founded by Louis Lamah. The company creates French-inspired timepieces that combine timeless design, premium materials, and refined craftsmanship. Built around the philosophy "Identity in Time," every collection is designed for professionals who value precision, quality, and understated elegance. Verso Parnell offers worldwide shipping, a two-year warranty, and dedicated customer support for clients across the UAE and international markets.

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