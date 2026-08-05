LotLenz Technologies LLC Named an OpenAI Select Partner

LotLenz

LotLenz joins the OpenAI Partner Network to deliver trusted, automotive-specific AI solutions powered by patented vehicle verification technology.

Being named an OpenAI Select Partner represents an important step forward for LotLenz” — Michael Garrison, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PALM COAST, Fla. – July 31, 2026 — LotLenz Technologies LLC , a developer of patented AI-powered vehicle image verification and trust infrastructure for the automotive industry, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.As an OpenAI Select Partner, LotLenz will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT-5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work.LotLenz brings specialized automotive expertise, patented vehicle image authentication technology, VIN-level trust signals, and scalable API and Model Context Protocol integrations that enable authorized AI systems and automotive platforms to access verified vehicle information.“Being named an OpenAI Select Partner represents an important step forward for LotLenz and recognizes the work we have done to build a trusted connection between real-world vehicle inventory and artificial intelligence,” said Michael Garrison, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LotLenz Technologies LLC. “As consumers, dealerships, marketplaces, lenders, insurers, and AI platforms increasingly rely on automated information, they need a dependable way to determine whether vehicle imagery and inventory information can be trusted. Working with OpenAI gives us the opportunity to combine frontier AI capabilities with LotLenz’s patented automotive verification technology to help organizations create more accurate, transparent, and useful customer experiences.”LotLenz supports organizations across automotive retail, vehicle marketplaces, automotive data, lending, insurance, advertising, and AI-powered consumer services. Its patented technology evaluates vehicle imagery and associated inventory signals to help determine whether digital content accurately represents a specific vehicle and whether the imagery was captured through a trusted process.The company’s verification capabilities include vehicle identity and image matching, image-authenticity analysis, capture provenance, timestamp and location validation, and VIN-level verification results. These results can be made available to authorized platforms and AI systems through scalable API and Model Context Protocol connections.LotLenz technology has been developed within high-volume automotive inventory workflows that process tens of thousands of vehicle images each day. This real-world experience allows LotLenz to address the operational challenges faced by dealerships and automotive platforms while creating trusted, machine-readable verification signals for the emerging AI ecosystem.Looking ahead, LotLenz plans to expand its OpenAI-related offerings, invest in technical enablement, deepen its API and Model Context Protocol capabilities, and develop new automotive-specific AI solutions. The company’s goal is to help customers move from AI experimentation to production-ready applications grounded in verifiable vehicle information—translating AI ambition into measurable business outcomes and greater consumer trust.Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network:About LotLenz Technologies LLCLotLenz Technologies LLC develops patented AI-powered trust and verification infrastructure for the automotive industry. Its platform evaluates vehicle imagery and associated inventory signals to produce VIN-level verification results that can be accessed by dealerships, marketplaces, automotive data providers, lenders, insurers, and AI platforms.By connecting real-world vehicle inventory with machine-readable trust signals, LotLenz helps organizations build more transparent, accurate, and reliable automotive experiences.For more information, visit https://lotlenz.com

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