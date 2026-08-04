Legislation to Improve Training and Response for Missing College Students Goes Into Effect

DENVER, CO – Bipartisan legislation to improve response time, coordination, and training for when a college student goes missing goes into effect August 12, 2026.

SB26-1 20 , sponsored by Senators Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, and Katie Wallace, D-Longmont, will require peace officers seeking or renewing their Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification to undergo missing person alerts training. It also creates new, standardized protocols for higher education institutions to minimize delays and ensure best practices when a student goes missing.

“I brought forward this bill in partnership with the brave families who have lived through the unthinkable – their child going missing, on or off a Colorado college campus,” said Marchman. “This new, bipartisan law ensures that our peace officers are trained to properly use the full range of missing persons alert systems. It also creates a clear, consistent process for colleges and universities to respond quickly, protect students, and ensure families get the answers they need.”

“When a loved one goes missing, every minute matters, and any delay or confusion is unacceptable,” said Wallace. “Before this law, college students could fall through the cracks. This law creates clear protocols for colleges and universities when a student is reported missing and ensures officers are trained to act with urgency and precision during those critical first hours.”

Under the bill, the required training for peace officers during POST certification and recertification will include training on Amber Alerts, Silver Alerts, Blue Alerts, and the State Emergency Alert System.

SB26-120 also requires that when a student is reported missing, a higher education institution must immediately inform law enforcement or conduct a structured internal search for up to six hours. This includes digital contact, a residential check if the student lives in on-campus housing, inquiry to available faculty and staff, and emergency contact outreach. Institutions must document this process, retain records for three years, and publish this policy publicly. If a student is not found within six hours, or if there is credible evidence of risk, the institution must immediately notify campus police or the nearest law enforcement agency, if the institution does not have its own police department.