PostOnce Surpasses 200,000 Published Posts and Expands Automated Posting Guide

PostOnce enables automated posting from one social media platform to multiple destinations through a single workflow.

The 2026 guide maps 72 automated posting routes across nine platforms and explains how creators can distribute and recycle content.

Before PostOnce, I was the person downloading the same content, rewriting captions, and uploading it again on every platform.” — Nigel Yong, Founder of PostOnce

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Publishing one piece of content across several social networks often means repeating the same work: downloading files, rewriting captions, adjusting formats, and uploading each post separately.PostOnce today announced an update to its 2026 automated posting guide, created for people who want to publish on multiple social platforms without rebuilding every post by hand.The PostOnce automated posting guide maps workflows across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Bluesky, Pinterest, and Threads. Each platform can serve as the original source, with the other eight available as potential destinations—creating 72 source-to-destination routes.Instead of asking creators to learn a complicated automation system, the guide starts with a simpler question: Where do you normally publish first?From there, creators can use the guide to:• Choose the social network where their original content is published• See the supported destinations available from that source• Compare requirements for videos, images, captions, links, and other media• Explore popular automated posting workflows• Open a dedicated guide for a specific source-to-destination route• Recycle eligible older posts through a recurring publishing queueFor example, someone who normally publishes on TikTok can begin with TikTok as the source and review the platforms to which that content can be distributed automatically. The same approach applies to content first published on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Bluesky, Pinterest, or Threads.PostOnce also supports content recycling. Creators can add eligible posts they published in the past to a recurring queue, allowing selected content to keep publishing until the workflow is paused or changed.The guide also explains the difference between scheduling and crossposting:• Scheduling determines when a prepared post will be published.• Crossposting determines where a new source post should be sent after it meets the workflow’s rules.PostOnce has now published more than 200,000 posts through customer workflows, including posts published immediately and posts scheduled in advance.“Before PostOnce, I was the person downloading the same content, rewriting captions, and uploading it again on every platform,” said Nigel Yong, Founder of PostOnce. “I built the workflow I wanted for myself. After seeing more than 200,000 posts published through PostOnce, I wanted this guide to answer the practical question creators ask me: ‘I publish here first—where should that post go next?’”Destination requirements can still vary by platform. Media type, caption length, links, thumbnails, aspect ratios, and platform API permissions may affect whether a post is eligible for a particular route. PostOnce recommends starting with one automated posting workflow, confirming that it fits the creator’s content, and then expanding to additional destinations.The updated guide includes a complete platform matrix, popular workflow examples, and dedicated pages for individual platform combinations. It is intended to help creators, small businesses, brands, and agencies find an automated posting setup that matches the way they already create content.About PostOncePostOnce is a social media publishing platform for creators, small businesses, brands, and agencies. It enables automated posting through source-to-destination workflows across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Bluesky, Pinterest, and Threads. PostOnce is based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

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