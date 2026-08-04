Bold Integrated Payments Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

New logo and color palette reflect Bold's growth and commitment to transparent economics and partner-first payment solutions.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Integrated Payments revealed a refreshed logo that captures the company's growth in the modern payments landscape. The updated icon features an opened and closed bracket to replace the "o" in Bold. The new favicon frames a lowercase "b" between two bracket symbols, a nod to simple HTML tags that turn text bold. The design signals Bold's belief that clear terms and clean economics create the strongest partner foundations.

"The bracket concept feels true to our engineering roots and our partner-first mission," said Gary Liu, Founder. "Our team builds tools that stay out of the merchant's way, and the logo tells that story in a single glance."

Along with the icon, the company introduced a brighter color palette that will appear across product dashboards, partner collateral, and event spaces throughout the year. No product features are impacted by the visual update, and existing integrations continue to function exactly as before.

"This refresh is more than a coat of paint," added Chris Venza, VP of Marketing at VersiTech. "It reflects the momentum we are seeing as partners embrace programs like the Dual Pricing HERO Program and prepare for our upcoming product launches. The look is new, yet the promise remains the same: transparent economics and reliable support."

The logo rollout begins immediately on the Bold website and customer portals. Physical signage, printed materials, and partner resources will transition over the coming months. Partners and merchants do not need to take any action, though Bold asks that anyone using the brand mark in their own materials download the updated assets from the Partner Hub.

About Bold Integrated Payments

Bold Integrated Payments provides transparent payment solutions for Independent Sales Organizations, Independent Software Vendors, and the merchants they serve. Bold removes operational friction, offers portfolio control, and supports partners with dedicated relationship management.

About VersiTech

VersiTech is the parent company of Bold Integrated Payments and Tonic POS, delivering technology that powers hospitality and retail businesses nationwide.

For media inquiries, contact marketing@boldpay.io

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