AskRose Homework Help Returns for 35th Year Helping Students with Science and Math
The AskRose Homework Help service has Rose-Hulman students available for free math and science tutoring sessions online, chat and by telephone Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m. (Eastern Time)
“AskRose Homework Help creates meaningful learning experiences by connecting students with compassionate tutors who guide them through challenges, strengthen comprehension, strengthen problem-solving skills, and build lasting academic confidence,” said Ellen Goldey, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The AskRose tutoring system has been a resource trusted by educators, parents, and students in Indiana and beyond since it began in 1991. Every Sunday through Thursday, from 5-10 p.m. (Eastern Time) during the school year, AskRose tutors are available and equipped with a variety of resources to provide homework help to students via phone, email, or chat.
In addition to direct tutoring, AskRose offers an online toolkit for educators to share resources with their students and their families. Free presentations are available upon request. The AskRose website also has hundreds of downloadable homework help materials and resources.
AskRose is committed to maintaining privacy and confidentiality. Students do not need to report their last name or phone number.
Students and parents can access AskRose Homework Help by visiting AskRose.org or calling 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673).
Paul Shepherd
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
+1 812-877-8835
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