AskRose Homework Help Returns for 35th Year Helping Students with Science and Math

An AskRose tutor at work.

The AskRose Homework Help service has Rose-Hulman students available for free math and science tutoring sessions online, chat and by telephone Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m. (Eastern Time)

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AskRose Homework Help

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TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AskRose Homework Help returns for its 35th year providing math and science tutoring services for Indiana students for the 2026-27 school year and will open on Sunday, August 9, at 5 p.m. This free educational support provides students in grades six through 12 with access to STEM homework help from students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, one of the premier STEM colleges in the nation. AskRose Homework Help has conducted nearly 800,000 tutoring sessions since the program began. Tutoring sessions focus on personalized, one-on-one support to help students work through their math and science homework.

“AskRose Homework Help creates meaningful learning experiences by connecting students with compassionate tutors who guide them through challenges, strengthen comprehension, strengthen problem-solving skills, and build lasting academic confidence,” said Ellen Goldey, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The AskRose tutoring system has been a resource trusted by educators, parents, and students in Indiana and beyond since it began in 1991. Every Sunday through Thursday, from 5-10 p.m. (Eastern Time) during the school year, AskRose tutors are available and equipped with a variety of resources to provide homework help to students via phone, email, or chat.

In addition to direct tutoring, AskRose offers an online toolkit for educators to share resources with their students and their families. Free presentations are available upon request. The AskRose website also has hundreds of downloadable homework help materials and resources.

AskRose is committed to maintaining privacy and confidentiality. Students do not need to report their last name or phone number.

Students and parents can access AskRose Homework Help by visiting AskRose.org or calling 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673).

Paul Shepherd
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
+1 812-877-8835
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Paul Shepherd
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
+1 812-877-8835
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Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
5500 Wabash Ave
Terre Haute, Indiana, 47803
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+1 812-877-8418
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About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located on a scenic 1,300-acre campus in Terre Haute, Indiana, is home to nearly 2,200 students from 46 states and 40 countries. Consistently ranked among the nation’s top undergraduate STEM colleges, Rose-Hulman delivers a strong return on investment from day one. Students collaborate with esteemed faculty in labs and innovation centers equipped with cutting-edge technology—opportunities often reserved for graduate students elsewhere. With nearly 100% career placement for two decades, Rose-Hulman prepares graduates for success. Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman offers a vibrant student experience with a close-knit campus community, nationally recognized competition teams, 20 NCAA Division III sports, 90+ student clubs, and 11 fraternities and sororities. Learn more at rhit.edu.

https://www.rhit.edu

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