August 7: Special Meeting, Open to the Public

On Friday, August 7th, 2026, at 9:00 A.M., the Board of County Commissioners of Sierra County will hold a special business meeting, at the Sierra County Administration Building, 1712 North Date Street, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901.

Members of the public may attend and listen in person. Additionally, members of the public may also view and listen to the proceedings via YouTube/Facebook Live at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/@SierraCountyCommission

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068317226897

Copies of the meeting agenda are available for the public to view free of charge on the County website, the county Facebook page, Sierra County Administration Office, and will be posted at the administration building located at 1712 N Date St, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing and/or meeting, please contact the Sierra County Manager’s office at (575) 894-6215 as soon as possible, at least two business days prior to the event at which accommodation is needed.