Underage Drinking Compliance Checks in Schenectady & Albany Count...

Employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. If someone under the age of 21 is found to be using a fake ID or someone else's ID to buy alcohol, they can be arrested and have their license revoked or suspended for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year. Licensees charged by the SLA with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines ranging from $2,500 to $4,000 for a first-time offense. Repeat offenders also face possible suspension or revocation of their licenses. Undercover decoys work under the direct supervision of SLA Beverage Control Investigators. This release indicates SLA Enforcement Unit’s recommendations for charges to businesses appearing to have sold to minors. This does not indicate that licensees have been formally charged at this time.