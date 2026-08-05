Advids Launches Dedicated Video Production Solution for AI Agents, Machine Learning and Computer Vision Companies

Advids precision-engineered video communication Advids DeepTech video production Video production service for AI Agents Platforms

New team and video production process are built specifically to make autonomous agents, and ML systems understandable to enterprise buyers by Advids.

Video is the missing layer between a technology and the human decision that unlocks it. The companies growing fastest in deep tech right now have figured out that this layer is not optional.” — Avilash Behera, Founder of Advids

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 1,200 AI agent startups are now competing for enterprise attention, according to startup intelligence platform StartUs Insights, and Gartner projects spending on AI agent software will reach $206.5 billion this year. Most of those companies are still explaining what they do with the same whitepapers and slide decks built for simpler software. Advids , a B2B video production agency that has already produced work for more than 140 AI companies, today announced the launch of a dedicated video production solution built exclusively for companies building AI agents, computer vision, and machine learning systems.The launch formalizes work already underway, not a new experiment. Advids has produced videos for AI companies including Konecta and Sledge, and reports that AI-focused video content has accelerated enterprise deal cycles by 20% and increased watch time on demand-generation campaigns by 60% for its clients. The company holds a 5.0 rating on Clutch and 4.7 on G2 across its broader video solution.The solution is organized around three categories that are common across AI-native companies but difficult to visualize: autonomous agent workflows, computer vision and spatial intelligence, and machine learning pipelines. Agent workflows have no interface to film, so Advids builds motion graphics that show reasoning and decision paths as they happen. Computer vision systems produce bounding boxes and confidence scores that mean little to a buyer without context, so the solution renders detection and classification as a guided visual sequence. Machine learning pipelines move data through stages that are invisible end to end, mapped instead as a single continuous animation from ingestion to inference.Advids' production process — Ingest, Blueprint, Render, Deploy — pairs technical discovery and scriptwriting with high-fidelity 2D, Mixed Media and 3D animation, without templates or stock footage. The solution is staffed by creative producers with backgrounds in both motion graphics and understanding technical AI workflows, allowing them to work directly from API documentation and model architecture.Advids says the launch responds to what it calls the Explanation Gap: the distance between what a deep tech product does and what a non-technical buyer can understand and verify quickly enough to make a purchase decision. The gap is widening from both directions. On the supply side, Gartner forecasts AI agent software spending will jump 82% to $376.3 billion in 2027. On the demand side, 67% of B2B buyers now prefer a sales-rep-free purchase experience and 70% prefer a purchase process that is entirely digital and self-directed, according to Gartner — meaning most buyers are evaluating unfamiliar AI technology largely on their own."We kept getting the same brief from AI companies: the technology works, but nobody outside the engineering team can tell what it actually does. A perfectly accurate explanation a buyer can't follow — or verify — in ninety seconds is commercially worthless. This solution exists because that problem shows up more in AI agents and computer vision than anywhere else we work," said Avilash Behera, Founder of Advids.The AI, ML and Computer Vision solution is available now for all companies. Projects begin with a discovery call and end with a fixed-budget proposal before production starts, the same model Advids uses across its broader video solution

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