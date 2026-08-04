ProofBridge Launches Platform to Turn Verified Customer Proof Into Closed Deals

Built for B2B revenue teams: interview-grade depth, verification the AI era demands, and deployment that gets proof into the deal.

Generic proof is just noise. We built ProofBridge to give buyers the confidence they need to choose you.” — James Rankin, Co-Founder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProofBridge today announced general availability of its customer proof platform , built for a market where buyers now expect proof before they'll commit. TrustRadius’s 2026 B2B Buying Disconnect Report found that 74% of buyers use customer reviews to inform their purchase decision. Most companies have customers who would vouch for them and no system that gets those words to a buyer while the decision is still open.The evidence usually exists. It rarely reaches the deal. The category's answer has been the content library: collect testimonials, store them, let the team search. But Mindtickle's 2026 State of Agentic Revenue Enablement Report found that just 10% of a typical sales content library drives half of all engagement. Storage was never the constraint. What's stored is generic or outdated, creating noise instead of supporting the decision in front of the buyer. What buyers want is proof from a company in their exact industry, not vague praise from anywhere.Depth is what makes that possible. Most feedback tools capture a generic response and a star rating, nowhere near enough detail for a buyer in a specific industry to actually trust. ProofBridge runs a guided session that goes as deep as a live interview, asking the follow-up question a skilled interviewer would ask when an answer is missing a number, a timeline, or a specific result. The customer then reviews the resulting story and confirms it's accurate before anyone can use it, so every story traces back to a real person who stood behind it. That confirmation is what the Customer-Verified badge records.That same proof goes straight into the deal it's needed for. A rep working a live opportunity generates a deal-specific microsite, built for their champion and the buying committee, using that proof alongside sources like G2: proof matched to their industry and their exact situation, deployed to the buyer in under two minutes. The rep is notified when anyone engages with the microsite, so the next conversation happens while the buyer is actively in review. Earlier in the funnel, before a rep is even involved, that same proof can live on a public Customer Trust Page on the company's own domain."Most revenue teams have great customers and no system for getting what those customers say into a live deal," said James Rankin, Co-Founder of ProofBridge. "We spent over a decade selling B2B software into regulated industries, and the gap was never proof, it was relevance. I'd be sitting in a live deal with nothing to show my buyer except a generic review from a company in a completely different industry or different use case. We built ProofBridge to close that gap: get a buyer proof from someone in their exact situation, deployed while the deal is still live, so they can actually feel confident choosing us."ProofBridge is now available. Every engagement begins with a 30-minute demo with a member of the founding team.About ProofBridgeFounded by operators with over a decade selling B2B software into regulated industries, ProofBridge is a customer proof platform that captures customer feedback through guided sessions, verifies it with the customer who gave it, and deploys it to live deals through deal-specific Proof Microsites and public Customer Trust Pages. It serves B2B revenue teams selling complex solutions across SaaS, Regtech, Medtech, Fintech, Legal tech, Govtech, professional services and others.More at proofbridge.io

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