Moving This Month? Start Your New Tenancy Off Right

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 4, 2026

Contact: Caleb Kulich, Public Information Officer, (608) 621-1290, caleb.kulich@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – Landlord-tenant issues are the top complaint category at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), with consumers filing 2,620 complaints in 2025. Many tenants across the state are preparing to move into new rental housing this month, including first-time renters and college students. New tenants have already spent time finding the right location, they signed the lease, and all that’s left is the exciting step of making the move. Here’s what they need to know.



Hiring a moving company? Some tenants hire a moving company to help them pack up, transport, and unload their belongings. Before selecting a company to hire, they should ask for recommendations from friends, family, or neighbors; request quotes from multiple companies; consider offers like promotional deals, additional services, and quality guarantees; then, compare and choose the best option. Consumers can also contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline to check how many complaints have been filed against a specific business.

Set the stage for a positive tenancy. Tenants should make the effort to start their relationship with their new landlord on a good note. They can do this by rereading the lease to make sure they understand its terms, the landlord’s expectations, and the “rules” of the housing unit. If they have any questions, tenants should ask the landlord upfront – do not wait until something becomes an issue.

Things to consider: Who is responsible for paying utilities? When is waste collection day, and what are the local recycling practices? Are there limitations on guest visits? Are there quiet hours? Is there storage? Can tenants have a grill? Does the unit come with a parking space, and if not, what are the street parking laws? Which party is responsible for lawncare and snow removal? Is it clear how to operate the appliances, especially any air conditioning and heating systems? What happens if the tenant gets locked out of the unit? How should maintenance requests be submitted, and who should be contacted if there is an emergency or after-hours maintenance problem? What notice must the landlord give before entering the housing unit?

Protect yourself by filling out the check-in sheet. If a security deposit is required, tenants have seven days after the start of tenancy to inspect the premises and notify the landlord of any issues by returning a check-in sheet. For example, tenants can search for visual defects like stains or cracks, test all light fixtures to verify they work, and confirm whether there is water damage or mold beneath kitchen and bathroom sinks. Consumers should take photos of any damage, submit copies of the photos with the sheet, and keep copies of all these materials for their own records.

Filling out the check-in sheet will protect a tenant when they eventually move out of the unit. Thoroughly and accurately recording any issues on the check-in sheet can protect a tenant’s security deposit from being withheld to fix problems they were not responsible for. If they have questions or want to file a maintenance request, tenants should refer to the lease for the appropriate next steps.

The best way to handle any issue is prevention. According to DATCP’s 2025 data, the most commonly reported landlord-tenant complaints include failure to maintain the premises, issues with security deposit returns, unauthorized entry, inadequate disclosures, unsatisfactory service, and problems like mold and infestation. Many of these and other conflicts between landlords and tenants can be quickly resolved, or avoided entirely, when both parties understand their responsibilities, the terms of the rental agreement, and how to communicate with each other.

For more consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov or contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.​

