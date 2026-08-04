Airtripmaker has implemented data-driven SEO strategy aimed at improving how users discover options across its platform.

Our approach is centered around understanding how users search for flight tickets and ensuring that our platform delivers relevant and organized information

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The initiative involves mapping over 1000 targeted keywords across multiple geographic markets, including the United States, Canada, and global travel destinations. By analyzing search volume, keyword intent, and ranking performance, Airtripmaker is aligning its platform with real user behaviour in the online travel space.

The strategy focuses on high-intent queries such as "flights to India" "business class flights" "first class flights" "cheap flights to Europe" “premium economy flights” and route-specific searches like “San Francisco to India” and “USA to Delhi flights.”" These keywords are being integrated into dedicated landing pages, blogs, and informational content across the platform.

Key components of the initiative include the development of route-specific pages, optimization of existing content, and expansion of long-tail keyword coverage. This structured approach allows Airtripmaker to improve visibility across different stages of the user search journey.

"Our approach is centered around understanding how users search for flight tickets and ensuring that our platform delivers relevant and organized information," said Sam Malhotra.

In addition to keyword optimization, the company is also enhancing on-page elements such as metadata, internal linking, and content structure to support improved search engine performance.

This ongoing SEO effort reflects Airtripmaker's commitment to staying competitive in the digital travel space while providing a more efficient and user-friendly experience.

About Airtripmaker

Airtripmaker is a leading online travel platform specializing in economy, premium, business class and first-class flights to India, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore, Middle East, Japan, China and other international destination.

For more info visit: https://www.airtripmaker.com/flights

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