Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission July 2026

Aug. 4, 2026

Austin – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its July 30 meeting.

Federal Highway Administration partnership

Federal Highway Administrator Sean McMaster joined the commission to discuss the strong partnership between FHWA and Texas. McMaster highlighted Texas’ leadership in transportation innovation, project delivery and emergency response, including the state’s work to repair transportation infrastructure damaged by recent flooding.

McMaster also recognized the Loop 1604 North Expansion project in San Antonio, after appearing at a groundbreaking ceremony a day earlier, saying it was one of the most important and impactful projects in the country.

Flood recovery

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams provided an update on the department’s response to recent flooding in Texas.

TxDOT crews, contractors and personnel from 15 districts have been involved in emergency response and repairs. Williams highlighted the department’s work on the SH 481bridge over the Nueces River near Uvalde, where emergency repairs are underway.

Legislative appropriations request

Commissioners reviewed TxDOT’s draft 2028-29 Legislative Appropriations Request. The draft breaks down the amount of funding the agency will request from the Texas Legislature in 2027.

Most of the funding will go towards project development and delivery. TxDOT is also requesting additional full-time equivalent positions to address critical needs related to emergency response, statewide traffic management and flood mitigation.

The final Legislative Appropriations Request will be presented to the commission in August for consideration of adoption.

Rail funding program

The commission gave final approval to administrative rules implementing the Short Line Railroad Improvement State Fund Program, authorized by Senate Bill 2366 from the 89th Legislature.

The rules establish the policies and procedures for the program, which provides a framework for state grant funding for Class II and Class III short-line railroads. The program remains unfunded.

Aviation

The commission approved amendments to rules governing aviation facilities development and financial assistance to implement House Bill 4520 from the 89th Legislature.

The changes reduce the local match requirement for grants or loans at airports in economically disadvantaged counties from 10% to 5% and align state law with the federal State Block Grant Program.

The commission also approved amendments related to meteorological evaluation towers to implement House Bill 2898. The changes update the definition of a meteorological evaluation tower, add a definition for military aviation training facilities and establish updated notification requirements for nearby radar installations, military aviation training facilities and county judges.

Contracts

The commissioners awarded low-bid value amounts of $955 million for 85 highway improvement projects and $52 million for 28 routine maintenance projects.

North Houston Highway Improvement Project

The commission authorized TxDOT to issue a request for qualifications for the North Houston Highway Improvement Project Segment 3C-2.

The approximately $2.14 billion design-build project includes reconstruction of the I-10/I-69 interchange northeast of downtown Houston, new managed lanes on I-10, rerouting I-45 around the northeast side of downtown, improvements to Houston METRO reversible lanes, reconstruction of Union Pacific Railroad facilities and new direct connectors to the future Hardy Toll Road.

The project is expected to be substantially complete in spring 2036.