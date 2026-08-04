Rishabh Software Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure)

Rishabh Software is now a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure), helping enterprises modernize data platforms and build AI solutions on Azure.

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rishabh Software has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) designation, recognizing its demonstrated expertise in delivering data and AI solutions on Microsoft Azure.

Rishabh Software earned the designation through its certified Azure expertise, proven experience in delivering production-ready Data and AI services & solutions on Azure, and a strong track record of customer success. This marks the company's second Microsoft Solutions Partner designation, alongside its existing solutions partner status for Modern Work.

"This recognition puts a number on something our clients already know: our AI and data systems run in production, not just in a pitch deck," said Saumil Shah, Chief Strategy Officer at Rishabh Software. "This designation wasn’t the goal. We built the Azure practice first, on real client work, and the certification followed. Our teams have spent years helping organizations modernize their data platforms, implement Azure AI solutions, and build enterprise analytics on Azure. Now, new clients don't have to take our word for it."

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure), Rishabh Software combines Azure-certified expertise with Microsoft technologies to help organizations unify data across systems, build intelligent, AI-driven applications, and accelerate digital transformation through secure, scalable solutions.

The Designation Reflects Four Capabilities in Particular:

• Modern Data Platforms

Cloud-native data platforms, modern data pipelines, and Microsoft Fabric-powered architectures that unify siloed data for real-time analytics and enterprise-scale decision-making.

• AI and Generative AI

Custom AI agents, predictive models, computer vision solutions, and Copilot integrations that automate workflows and accelerate decision-making.

• Advanced Analytics and Business Intelligence

Interactive dashboards, enterprise reporting, and Power BI solutions that deliver actionable insights while reducing reporting effort and operational costs.

• Governance, Security, and Compliance

Enterprise data governance and Purview implementations that enable secure, governed, and compliant AI and data ecosystems.

Why This Matters to the Organizations We Serve

For organizations investing in Azure, this designation provides added confidence that they are partnering with a team recognized for its Azure expertise, customer success, and delivery capabilities. Clients also benefit from certified Azure specialists, Microsoft reference architectures, priority support, and access to Microsoft's co-sell and go-to-market resources, helping reduce implementation risk and accelerate time-to-value.

About Rishabh Software

We are a global partner in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Transformation. For over 25 years, we’ve helped businesses across 25+ countries build agile, customer-centric foundations with a focus on trust, transparency, and long-term value. Drawing on our proficiency in AI, Cloud, Data & Analytics, Microsoft technologies, and Application Engineering, we deliver innovation-led solutions that help our clients grow in a digital-first world. Our “WE CARE” philosophy drives our 800+ professionals across India, the US, the UK, and Australia. To learn more about Rishabh Software, visit www.rishabhsoft.com

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