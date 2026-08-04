Bridging the past and future: Whiskey Creek Bridge project

The Whiskey Creek Bridge along State Route 299 is being replaced and will receive several modern upgrades. District 2 photo

By Haleigh Pike

District 2 public information officer

For more than six decades, the Whiskey Creek Bridge corridor has played a vital role in connecting communities along State Route 299 in Shasta County.

The story of this stretch of highway dates back to 1960, when the relocation of five miles of State Route 299 became necessary due to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s planned construction of Whiskeytown Dam. The project stretched from approximately 2.5 miles east of Tower House Road to 2.5 miles east of Whiskeytown Lake, about 11 miles west of Redding, and created a new two-lane expressway with a 40-foot-wide roadbed.

At the time, construction of Whiskeytown Dam on Clear Creek would ultimately inundate the original townsite of Whiskeytown as well as the existing highway. Once completed, the reservoir would store 250,000 acre-feet of water as part of the Central Valley Project, serving as a key link in transferring water from the Trinity River at Lewiston to the Sacramento River at Keswick.

As documented in the March–April 1962 edition of California Highways and Public Works, the relocation project reshaped the region and established the corridor still in use today.

Now, more than 60 years later, that legacy continues with the Whiskey Creek Bridge Replacement Project, which will bring critical upgrades to meet modern transportation needs.

The project will replace the existing bridge with a new, wider structure designed to improve safety and accessibility for all users. Planned improvements include:

A wider bridge deck to better accommodate vehicle traffic

Wider shoulders for increased driver safety and emergency access

A separate bike and pedestrian path, enhancing connectivity and supporting active transportation

Upgraded guardrail systems and safety features to meet current design standards

The old bridge was constructed more than 65 years ago. District 2 photo

In addition to improving the travel experience, the project is designed with long-term durability in mind, ensuring the bridge can continue serving the region for decades to come.

“This project is about delivering a safer, stronger bridge that will serve the community well into the future, while minimizing impacts to the traveling public during construction,” said Construction Engineer Tim Bade. “We’re proud to be part of a project that not only improves the corridor but also preserves an important piece of its history.”

One of the most unique aspects of the project is how it ties directly back to the original structure. The abutments and piers, originally constructed with future expansion in mind, will be incorporated into the new bridge design, demonstrating the remarkable foresight of the engineers who built the corridor in the 1960s.

“What makes this project especially meaningful is the connection between past and present,” said Project Manager Alyson Sinclair. “The original bridge was built with future expansion in mind, and today we’re able to carry that vision forward while improving safety and accessibility for the traveling public.”

By blending the legacy of the original structure with modern design, this project honors the past while preparing the corridor for the future.

More than 60 years after it was first built with expansion in mind, the Whiskey Creek Bridge is entering its next chapter.