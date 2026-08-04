Network Upgrade - Application access intermittent Aug 4 5pm-9pm

The County of Vilas Wisconsin will be performing a minor network upgrade on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 starting at 5:00 PM. Work is anticipated to be completed by 9:00 PM. During maintenance window please be aware that access to county applications such as Ascent, GIS, and LandLink/Landshark/LandNotificatin may be up and down.

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