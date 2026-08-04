AuthorAZ Launches as Authors Push Back Against AI Training in Publishing

Authors are pushing back on AI training. AuthorAZ is a private, offline vault for manuscripts, book metadata and marketing assets.

A private, offline vault for manuscripts, book metadata and marketing assets. Authors keep every book on their own device. No AI, no cloud, no subscription.

AuthorAZ exists so there is a third option: your books, your metadata, your quotes, your branding, all in one place that never phones home.” — Alexandru Filip, creator of AuthorAZ

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across publishing, a new fault line is forming around artificial intelligence, consent, and control of creative work. As generative AI becomes embedded in writing, editing, marketing, and design platforms, authors are asking a practical question: what happens to the drafts, manuscripts, notes, and finished books they place inside those systems?The numbers suggest the concern is close to universal. A December 2023 Authors Guild survey of more than 2,400 writers found that 96 percent believed authors' consent should be required, and authors should be paid, if their works are used to build or develop an AI system. A 2025 study by the University of Cambridge's Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy found that 59 percent of surveyed published novelists believed their work had already been used to train large language models without permission, 51 percent expected AI to replace their work entirely, and 93 percent said they would opt out of AI training if given the choice.The exposure is not limited to unfinished drafts. A published author is also a small business, and the material that business runs on—blurbs, keywords, ISBNs, ASINs, retailer links, pricing, cover variants, series notes, review quotes—tends to be scattered across cloud documents, spreadsheets, note apps, and browser tabs, most of which sit on servers the author does not control. Marketing compounds the problem: the fastest way to turn a book into social content usually means pasting the manuscript into an AI tool or rebuilding the same quote card in a cloud design platform, month after month.There is a second, newer cost to that workflow. Major social platforms now read content-provenance metadata that many cloud design and editing tools embed automatically, and apply AI-content labels on the basis of what they find. Creators have reported ordinary, human-made images being tagged as AI-assisted because of metadata left behind by a background removal or a routine edit — a label that, once attached, invites reader scrutiny and can dampen a post's reach. For an author whose credibility rests on having written the book themselves, being algorithmically filed under "made with AI" is not a small annoyance. AuthorAZ launches as a local-first answer to both problems. It is a private author vault in which manuscripts, book metadata, cover variants, quotes, reviews, carousel assets, and pen-name brand settings stay on the author's own device—with no AI processing, no cloud account, no data tracking, and no recurring subscription. Nothing is uploaded, so nothing can be ingested, indexed, analyzed, or labeled by a third party.The app is built for writers who already have books to manage, as well as those with work still unpublished. It includes a book business vault that keeps covers, blurbs, store metadata, ISBNs, ASINs, pricing, page counts, and purchase links organized by title, with one-tap copy for keywords, blurbs, links, or a full metadata sheet. A social content studio builds quote cards, review cards, and custom carousels in the author's own colors and branding, drawn from the actual manuscript or from reviews the author adds, and rendered entirely on the device. Manuscript snapshots are imported as read-only text, so a work in progress or a published title can be searched and quoted without leaving the phone. A find-and-listen feature combines local text search with on-device text-to-speech for proofreading by ear. Cover slots and pen-name brand settings let multiple formats and separate author identities each keep their own assets, held in encrypted backups."Not every author wants their creative process connected to AI, cloud storage, analytics, or another monthly bill," said Alexandru Filip, creator of AuthorAZ. "Right now the choice on offer is upload your manuscript to something that reads it, or build your marketing in a tool that quietly stamps your post as machine-made. AuthorAZ exists so there is a third option: your books, your metadata, your quotes, your branding, all in one place that never phones home.""Published authors are not just protecting a draft — they are protecting a catalogue," Filip added. "Every book carries years of accumulated detail, and most of it currently lives in someone else's cloud. This puts the whole shelf back on the author's device."AuthorAZ is available for iPhone and iPad on the Apple App Store and for Android on Google Play , as a one-time purchase with future updates included. For more information, visit authoraz.com.About AuthorAZAuthorAZ is a local-first mobile app for authors who want a private workspace for manuscripts, book metadata, cover variants, quote and review cards, custom social carousels, and pen-name brand assets. Built with no AI processing, no cloud dependency, no data tracking, and no recurring subscription, AuthorAZ keeps published and unpublished work alike on the author's own device and under the author's own control.

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