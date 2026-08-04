Taction Software Highlights AI Tools That Reduce Administrative Burden While Keeping Clinicians in Control

HIPAA-compliant healthcare software development healthcare AI demo gallery AI tools for urgent care LOGO OF TACTION SOFTWARE

Healthcare AI developer pairs ambient documentation, coding, and prior-auth automation with human-in-the-loop oversight to protect clinical judgment.

AI shouldn't replace clinical judgment — it should give clinicians their time back. Our tools draft and flag; the clinician reviews and decides.” — Arinder Singh Suri, Founder, Taction Software

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taction Software, a HIPAA-compliant healthcare software development company with more than 20 years of experience and 785+ healthcare implementations, today highlighted the AI-powered tools it builds for health systems, urgent care networks, and digital health companies to reduce clinician administrative burden — without removing clinicians from the decision loop.The announcement comes as ambient AI and clinical documentation tools move from pilot to mainstream. Independent studies point to substantial time savings: a UChicago Medicine study found clinicians using ambient AI spent 8.5% less total time in the EHR and saw note-writing time drop by more than 15%, while The Permanente Medical Group reported saving an estimated 15,791 hours of documentation time across 2.5 million patient encounters in one year, with 82% of physicians reporting improved work satisfaction. St. Luke's Health System separately reported a 35% decrease in after-hours documentation time among physicians using ambient tools."Clinicians don't want AI to replace their judgment — they want their time back. Every tool we build follows the same rule: AI drafts and flags, the clinician reviews and decides. That's not a limitation, it's the whole point," said Arinder Singh Suri, Founder of Taction Software.Where the administrative burden actually isTaction's healthcare AI portfolio targets the specific points in a clinical and billing workflow where paperwork consumes the most clinician time.Ambient clinical documentation generates structured notes in real time from patient conversations, with EHR write-back including Epic FHIR integration, covering primary care, internal medicine, behavioral health, and pediatrics. A psychiatry-specific version adds 42 CFR Part 2 compliance handling and crisis-language detection alongside note generation.A procedure-aware billing tool built for dermatology and procedural specialties captures visit narratives, CPT codes, and pathology requisitions simultaneously, reducing under-coding by 15–25% based on internal benchmarks. A separate AI medical coding tool suggests CPT and ICD-10 codes in real time during charting, linked to supporting documentation and routed through a coder review workflow rather than auto-submitted.The system also drafts prior authorization requests from clinical context using FHIR Da Vinci profiles and populates payer-specific forms with status tracking, removing one of the most time-consuming manual tasks in ambulatory care while leaving submission and exceptions in staff hands.An Epic-embedded clinical copilot, launched via SMART on FHIR, provides contextual patient summaries and differential-diagnosis suggestions with literature citations, paired with override audit workflows so every AI suggestion a clinician accepts, edits, or rejects is logged.Taction positions clinician control as a design requirement, not an afterthought: AI tools draft, suggest, and flag; a person reviews and signs off before anything reaches a chart, a payer, or a patient. That approach speaks directly to a concern raised repeatedly in the clinical and research literature around ambient AI — that without deliberate design, clinicians risk becoming "editors instead of authors," spending unexpected time validating AI-generated output rather than genuinely saving time.This complements the company's existing HIPAA-by-design engineering practice, under which Taction has delivered 785+ healthcare software implementations with zero reported breaches, and holds ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications.About Taction SoftwareFounded in 2013 by healthcare IT consultant Arinder Singh Suri, Taction Software is a Chicago-based custom software development company focused exclusively on healthcare technology. The company's 200+ healthcare specialists build HIPAA-compliant applications, EHR/EMR integrations with Epic, Cerner, and Athena via HL7/FHIR, telehealth platforms, and AI-powered clinical and administrative tools for hospitals, health systems, payers, and digital health startups. Taction has served 300+ clients with a 98% client retention rate and is Clutch-recognized as a "Most Trusted" software development company.

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