American Standard Gold Joins The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium

The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) today announced that American Standard Gold (ASG) has joined its Expert Sourcing Consortium

Joining the Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium puts our precious metals platform in front of exactly the firms we're built to serve, growth-minded RIAs” — Bill Voss, Founder at ASG

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership provides wealth advisors and their clients with a powerful turnkey precious metals platform

The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) today announced that American Standard Gold (ASG) has joined its Expert Sourcing Consortium, complementing WE’s synchronizing with our other expert sourcing firms and our elastic infrastructures – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering Dashboards. The partnership gives wealth advisors in WE’s universe direct access to a full-service suite of investment-grade precious metals advisory, numismatic portfolio design, and tax-advantaged IRA rollover services for firms to offer to their clients.

"Precious metals have become an essential component of holistic wealth management, and advisors need a trusted partner who can deliver certified, investment-grade coins and strategic allocation guidance with the same fiduciary mindset they bring to their own clients", said Nick Gregory, ChWE, Founder and CEO of Wealth Engineering. "Adding the capabilities of American Standard Gold to our Expert Sourcing Consortium gives the 2,170+ TopTier wealth management firms in our network a seamless, white-glove precious metals solution, from complimentary client consultations and personalized numismatic portfolio design to NGC and PCGS-certified coin acquisition, insured storage, and tax-advantaged IRA rollovers, all delivered through a dedicated advisory relationship rather than a transactional sales model."

This addition strengthens WE's Hub model, which helps advisory firms evolve from AUM and product providers into holistic, fee-based solutions providers, closing what WE calls "HNW client offering blindspots" while streamlining the technology stack behind the practice.

"Joining the Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium puts our precious metals platform in front of exactly the firms we're built to serve, growth-minded RIAs that need a transparent, compliance-friendly precious metals partner to round out their clients' wealth preservation and growth strategies," said Bill Voss, Founder at ASG. "Our team is ready to help WE's network firms deliver certified, investment-grade numismatic and precious metals solutions to their high-net-worth clients with the personalized advisory experience, full fee transparency, and dedicated support that ASG has provided to over 43,000 investors nationwide for more than two decades."

With this addition, ASG joins WE's growing arsenal of expert sourcing firms delivering specialized services, products, and technology to wealth management firms nationwide, a synchronized hub built on engineering principles for family and business wealth building.

About American Standard Gold

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, American Standard Gold (ASG) is an institutional-grade precious metals advisory firm serving over 43,000 clients with more than $2 billion in assets advised. ASG specializes in personalized numismatic portfolio strategies, certified coin acquisition, and tax-advantaged IRA and 401(k) rollovers through a dedicated-advisor model built on transparency, integrity, and long-term client relationships. An authorized partner of both NGC and PCGS, ASG provides authentication and grading services for every coin in its inventory and partners with the nation's leading IRA custodians. The firm's ecosystem includes BullionBox (premium subscription service), MintTrade (digital marketplace), and Oro Securitas (Spanish-language advisory). Learn more at: AmericanStandardGold.com or call us today at (832) 210-1560.

About The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

Born 28+ years ago, the Wealth Engineering (WE) Family of Companies has evolved through an ecosystem of six affiliated firms to develop an elastic infrastructure for managing total wealth. It includes high-touch wealth advisory harmonized with high-touch wealth tech partner firms. WE provides a multi-disciplinary suite of consulting services for wealth management, multi-family offices, accounting, investment and insurance advisors nationally. WE fuses sound engineering principles with advanced knowledge, services, products and tech to create a synchronized hub for “client wealth building.” WE helps advisors grow organically by deploying new tactics and strategies as they evolve from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based Solutions Providers”. WE helps rejuvenate the contours of advisory practices through coaching, training, marketing and HNW case design – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the professional designations –

Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE) and Chartered Family Office Advisor (ChFOA). Learn more at: MyWEhub.com

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