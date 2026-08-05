Provision Launches Scope Agent With 97% Accuracy in Construction Scoping

ProWest reports a 50% cut in time to subcontract execution as a benchmark shows Scope Agent outperforming general-purpose AI.

A 97% accurate scope sheet with full traceability is a document you can confidently put in front of a subcontractor.” — Luigi La Corte, CEO and Co-Founder of Provision

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provision, the AI construction technology company, today announced the general availability of Scope Agent, its AI system for automated scope-of-work generation from drawings and specifications. Provision also released a benchmark report comparing Scope Agent with Claude, Anthropic’s general-purpose AI model, on plumbing scope extraction from a live construction project.

Scope Gaps Are a Multi-Billion-Dollar Problem

Missing or ambiguous scope is one of construction’s largest hidden costs. The Construction Industry Institute has found that rework costs range from 2% to 20% of a project’s total contract amount, with direct costs averaging about 5% of total construction cost. It estimates rework represents approximately $15 billion annually in direct costs for the U.S. construction industry. Design errors and omissions—the category that includes scope gaps—are consistently identified as a leading cause.

On a large commercial project, one missed item can expose a general contractor to hundreds of thousands of dollars in unplanned costs. The risk compounds across a portfolio.

“This is one of the highest-risk activities if you’re a bidding GC,” said Michael DeMarie, President of ProWest Constructors, a California general contractor and Scope Agent customer. “If you don’t get it right, it stays with you from the day you start the job to the day you finish.”

Industry-Leading Accuracy

On Provision’s internal validation dataset, measured against human-prepared scope sheets from real projects across North America, Scope Agent delivered:

• 97.01% match accuracy on scope item extraction

• 96.02% subcontractor classification accuracy (Top 2)

A professional estimator working to a fixed time budget achieved 91.3% accuracy and took about four days per project. Scope Agent returns a first pass in a fraction of that time.

Benchmark: Scope Agent vs. Claude

The new report, Plumbing Scope QA: AI Scope Agent vs. Claude, compares both systems on the same construction drawings from a live hospital project. Reviewers validated every extracted line item against the source drawings.

• Scope Agent extracted 145 plumbing scope items at 91.7% verified accuracy; Claude extracted 96 items at 72.9% accuracy.

• Scope Agent captured 51% more scope items.

• Scope Agent’s accuracy was 18.8 percentage points higher.

• Of Claude’s 26 flagged rows, 18 involved invented drawing marks, manufacturer model numbers, or schedule items absent from the drawings. Scope Agent produced zero fabricated items.

Provision attributes the gap to three product-design decisions: drawing-element identification, which decomposes drawings element by element; deep linking, which builds relationships among drawing elements to surface conflicts and scope errors; and estimator intelligence, which applies estimating business logic so the output reflects how an estimator reasons about a package.

“For the teams we work with, the question was never whether AI could read a drawing. It was whether the output could be trusted on a real bid,” said Luigi La Corte, CEO and founder of Provision. “A 97% accurate scope sheet with full traceability is a document you can put in front of a subcontractor. A 73% accurate scope sheet with fabricated model numbers is a liability.”

Customer Validation

“Scoping has always had elements of both art and science, so every estimator ends up doing it their own way,” said DeMarie. “A product like this gives us a protocol, and it gives us consistency. I’ve seen roughly a 50% savings in the time from award to all the subcontracts being written.”

On ProWest’s first Scope Agent project, a senior estimator had already begun scoping a county job in Santa Barbara by hand. “It saved him three or four days on a project that size, and we noticed four or five items we had missed—we had misinterpreted some of the sheet metal requirements,” said DeMarie. “It was impressive how quickly it did it and how much information was there.”

Scope Agent has also been used on live tenders with several of Canada’s largest general contractors, including EllisDon on the New Brunswick Museum project. The output was used to issue a formal addendum modifying subcontractor scopes of work. Provision believes this is the first documented case of AI-generated scope flowing directly into a bid package at a top-tier general contractor.

“The value of Scope Agent is that it catches what a tired estimator will miss at 11 p.m. the night before a bid closes,” said La Corte. “Our customers are not looking to replace their senior estimators. They are looking to give them a tool that removes the fear of a missed scope item.”

Availability

Scope Agent is available today for general contractors, construction managers, and trade contractors. Teams can book a demo.

About Provision

Provision builds AI systems for the construction industry. Its products, including Scope Agent and RFI Agent, help preconstruction teams at leading general contractors and construction managers produce accurate, auditable, and complete bid packages. Provision is based in Ontario, Canada, and works with customers across North America.

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