Williamsburg County Water and Sewer Online Payment

We wanted you to be the first to know that Williamsburg County Water and Sewer has a new online payment provider. Xpress Bill Pay is the premier local government and service district payment provider.

The switch was made to provide you with many new and enhanced features like full bill presentations, paperless billing, billing history, auto pay, stored payment info, email notifications, and many more.

You will be directed to the new website when you log onto the county's website at https://williamsburgcounty.sc.gov or you can access Xpress Bill Pay at https://xpressbillpay.com/#/?org=williamsburgwaterandsewer11156.

You will need to visit the site to establish an online account. If you had an auto pay previously created, or if you were previously signed up for paperless billing, you will need to re-establish this by creating an account and opting for paperless billing.

We know you will love the new features. A First Time Users’ Manual is attached to this email with instructions for setting up your new Xpress Bill Pay account and making payment. If you have any questions, you can reach Xpress Bill Pay via email at support@xpressbillpay.com or via telephone at 801-692-0379.

We look forward to serving you.