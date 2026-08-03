Summit County Expands Recycling Access with New Drop-Off Locations

Summit County announced the launch of four new drop-off locations to give residents an easy way to recycle more of their household waste closer to home. Located at the Ledges Event Center, Kamas Park & Ride, Ecker Hill Park & Ride, and Three Mile Landfill, these sites are open now and accept residential glass and mixed recyclables 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Summit County will add more locations and accepted materials, including cardboard and food waste, later in 2026 and throughout 2027.

A complete list of accepted items and a map of drop-off locations is available at summitcounty.info/actionplan.

"Our residents made it clear during the Solid Waste Action Plan process that convenience drives their recycling habits," Summit County Solid Waste Superintendent Tim Loveday said. "We strategically chose these locations along everyday commute and errand routes to bring recycling closer to home, fill critical gaps for residents without curbside service, and give households a seamless overflow option when their bins fill up between collections."

Summit County will oversee primary operations across all sites, partnering with Recycle Utah to maintain the glass bin at Ecker Hill Park & Ride. Over the coming year, the program will expand in phases: cardboard bins arrive this fall, followed by select food waste drop-offs in partnership with Park City Community Foundation’s Zero Food Waste initiative. By next year, two additional sites will open in Park City and the Silver Summit/Silver Creek area.

To keep sites functional, Summit County asks residents to follow posted guidelines and place materials strictly inside designated bins. Prohibited items, including garbage and construction waste, degrade site conditions and increase operational costs. Residents with materials not accepted at neighborhood sites should continue to bring items to the landfill or visit Recycle Utah on Woodbine Way, where more than 50 recyclable and reusable materials are accepted year-round.

To encourage responsible use at the new sites, a minimum $250 fine for illegal dumping will be enforced under the county's dumpster ordinance. Security upgrades, including perimeter fencing and video surveillance, will be installed at all locations in the coming months.

"These sites belong to the community, and we need everyone's help to keep them working," Loveday said. "Following guidelines ensures these locations stay accessible and efficient for all Summit County residents."

Neighborhood drop-off locations put the goals of the draft Solid Waste Action Plan into immediate practice. With 13 strategies intended to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill, the plan aims to stretch the Three Mile Landfill’s lifespan by a decade and save taxpayers $50 million in future waste disposal costs. It goes before the Summit County Council for approval this August.

By using these drop-off recycling sites, residents directly help preserve taxpayer resources and support a more sustainable Summit County. For more information on the drop-off sites and additional upcoming recycling improvements outlined in the draft Solid Waste Action Plan, visit summitcounty.info/actionplan.