MCH Expands Physician Targeting Options for Healthcare Marketers

Healthcare marketers can now identify physicians across locations and institution types and refine audiences using more than 300 specialties.

Healthcare marketers can now build more precise physician audiences across locations and institution types, using more than 300 specialties to reach the right providers.” — Peter Long, CEO

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCH Strategic Data has introduced a new way for healthcare marketers to build physician audiences across the healthcare market.The expanded physician selection brings physicians from across available healthcare locations and institution types into one consolidated search. Marketers can refine their audiences using more than 300 medical specialties, along with geography, professional credentials, practice location and other provider characteristics.Previously, physician contacts were available within MCH’s individual healthcare institution categories. The new selection gives customers a more direct way to identify physicians regardless of where they practice or the type of healthcare organization with which they are associated.“Healthcare marketers often need to reach physicians across many different types of practices, facilities and organizations,” said Peter Long, CEO of MCH Strategic Data. “This new selection makes that process easier by bringing physicians together in one place and giving marketers more than 300 specialties to help define the audience that best fits their campaign.”Through MCH List Builder , users can adjust their selection criteria, review available counts and pricing, and purchase physician contact data online. Available information may include physician name, specialty, practice or healthcare organization, mailing address, email address, phone number, National Provider Identifier, state license information, Medicare participation and organizational affiliation.The expanded selection can support email marketing, direct mail, sales prospecting, account-based marketing, CRM enhancement, territory development and digital audience planning. Customers can build audiences at the national, regional or local level and narrow their selections to the specialties and provider attributes most relevant to their products or services.The ability to select physicians across locations is especially important because many physicians are affiliated with more than one practice, facility or healthcare organization. MCH’s data connects physicians with their available practice locations and organizational affiliations, helping marketers better understand where physicians work and how they fit within the broader healthcare market.MCH also offers additional services to help organizations activate and maintain their healthcare marketing data, including privately hosted marketing databases, CRM data enhancement, email appending, email deployment and digital audience services.“MCH has worked in healthcare marketing data for decades, and we understand that effective targeting depends on both the individual provider and the organizations where that provider practices,” Long said. “This new selection gives marketers a clearer, more efficient starting point.”The expanded physician selection is now available through MCH ListBuilder.To learn more about MCH physician contact data, visit MCHHealthcare.com/physician-contact-data About MCH Strategic DataMCH Strategic Data provides business-to-business marketing data for organizations serving the healthcare and K–12 education markets. MCH helps marketers and sales teams identify institutions, decision-makers and professionals for email marketing, direct mail, sales prospecting, CRM enhancement, account-based marketing and digital campaigns.

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