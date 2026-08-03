WooNinjas Releases WooCommerce Bookings Plugin for WordPress Stores

A native WooCommerce plugin for appointments, rentals, events, and day bookings, all through your existing store checkout. From $79/year.

Every night a store can't take a booking, that revenue goes to a competitor who can. We built WooCommerce Bookings so nothing gets left on the table.” — WooNinjas Team

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WooNinjas, a WordPress and WooCommerce development agency , has released WooCommerce Bookings, a complete booking and appointment management plugin built natively for WooCommerce stores.Research indicates that over 40% of bookings occur outside standard business hours. Online stores without an automated booking system frequently lose these after-hours requests to competitors. WooCommerce Bookings addresses this gap by enabling customers to reserve services at any time, directly through a store's existing checkout process.Rather than operating as a separate scheduling platform, WooCommerce Bookings treats bookable services as native WooCommerce products. Each reservation moves through the store's existing checkout, payment gateways, and order records, removing the need to manage a second, disconnected system.The plugin offers four booking types within a single solution: time-slotted appointments, hotel-style day bookings, events with attendee tracking, and date-range rentals. It also features two-way Google Calendar synchronization, automatic Zoom and Google Meet links on confirmation, and dynamic pricing based on duration, demand, guest count, or date range. Staff and resource assignment, buffer times between bookings, and blackout dates are all managed within the standard WooCommerce product editor.Customers are able to reschedule and cancel their own bookings from their account pages, while administrators can create manual bookings for phone and walk-in requests. The plugin is designed for salons, clinics, rental businesses, studios, hotels, coaches, and event organizers already operating on WooCommerce. WooCommerce Bookings starts at $79 per year for a single site, compared to $249 per year for comparable options on the WooCommerce marketplace. The plugin includes a full year of updates and support. About WooNinjas: WooNinjas is a WordPress and WooCommerce development agency specializing in custom plugin development, WooCommerce solutions, LearnDash LMS customization, and website maintenance. The company builds practical tools that help online businesses grow without unnecessary complexity.

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