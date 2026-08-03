JobNimbus Launches NimbusLabs, an Early Access Program for New Features

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Customers browse what's coming, enable features in their own account, and use them in real work. Feedback and usage decide what graduates to GA.

We don’t want to build features in isolation and ask customers to adapt after the fact. NimbusLabs lets customers try new tools, tell us what works, and help us improve them before broad release.” — Tyler Folkman

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNimbus , the #1 AI-enabled CRM for roofing and exterior contractors, today announced the launch of NimbusLabs, an early access environment where contractors decide when new features reach their business. Inside NimbusLabs, account admins can browse what's available, turn on the features that fit their business, and try them in real work ahead of general availability release. This program was specifically designed to offer contractors more control and better incorporate customer feedback. NimbusLabs isn't a beta or a test group: it's the new standard for how a feature earns its way into every JobNimbus account. JobNimbus runs two GA releases a year, in the spring and fall, timed around contractor busy season to give customers room to try new tools.Here’s how it works:-An account admin browses NimbusLabs in-app and toggles on the features they want for their account.-Contractors use the feature in live workflows and submit feedback in context, right from the feature itself.-A feature becomes the default for every account only after real contractors have put it to work and proven it’s ready. Features that miss JobNimbus’ threshold requirements stay in NimbusLabs, get reworked, or get retired.-Once a feature is ready, it becomes standard for every account at the next scheduled release date with advance notice and training.Analytics and Analytics AI are the newest features available through NimbusLabs, and the most significant reporting update the product has delivered to date. Analytics gives contractors pre-built dashboards and a canned report library pulled from a single, reliable data source. Analytics AI layers a natural-language query tool on top, so any team member can ask a plain-language question about the business and get a straight answer back. For multi-location operators, Analytics Enterprise adds a custom dashboard builder and roll-up reporting across locations.NimbusLabs users are already putting Analytics AI to work. Cason Curriden, COO of Olympus Roofing, has been using the tool through NimbusLabs to build custom dashboards ahead of launch."This is 1000x better than Insights or classic reports. I've spent the last few hours chatting back and forth with the AI builder, creating custom dashboards that will save me hours of reporting and tracking work every week," said Cason Curriden, COO of Olympus Roofing.“We don’t want to build features in isolation and ask customers to adapt after the fact. NimbusLabs lets customers try new tools early, tell us what works, and help us improve them before broad release. That feedback makes the product more useful in the real world and keeps us focused on solving the problems our customers actually face,” said Tyler Folkman, Chief AI Officer at JobNimbusAnalytics isn't the only feature available through NimbusLabs right now. JobNimbus customers can also opt into early access for AI Material Order Import, Job Workflow and Board Builder, Threads, and the Modern Image Editor for Estimates, among other features currently in the program.NimbusLabs is available now to every JobNimbus account. Account admins can browse and turn on available features directly inside JobNimbus.About JobNimbus:JobNimbus is the #1 AI-enabled CRM for roofing and exterior contractors, purpose-built to support businesses from their first million to their next hundred, without the chaos. By connecting every stage of the job lifecycle, from getting found and winning work, to managing production, collecting payment, and driving referrals, JobNimbus replaces the fragmented stacks that hold growing contractors back. As a recognized leader on G2 in Roofing Software and a 4.8-star app rating, it’s no wonder why over 8,000 contractors trust JobNimbus to grow their business every day. One system. Full visibility. Total control. Learn more at jobnimbus.com.

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