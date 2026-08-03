Judicial Nominating Commission announces two judicial vacancies

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Chief Justice Lynne Boomgaarden of the Wyoming Supreme Court, who chairs the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC), announced today two judicial vacancies.

The vacancies will occur in the following courts:

District Court, First Judicial District (Laramie County)

Circuit Court, Sixth Judicial District (Campbell County)

The judicial vacancies will occur due to the retirements of District Court Judge Peter H. Froelicher and Circuit Court Judge Paul Phillips at the end of their existing terms.

District courts are the state’s courts of general jurisdiction, handling cases ranging from family and criminal matters to property and civil disputes. Wyoming’s circuit courts decide cases involving traffic tickets, protection orders, misdemeanor crimes, eviction actions, small-claims complaints, and civil actions for damages less than $50,000.

The JNC will accept expressions of interest from qualified individuals until 5:00 p.m. MDT on August 31, 2026. The new judges will be sworn in on January 4, 2027. Required forms and instructions on applying are available on the Wyoming Judicial Branch’s website. Under the Wyoming Constitution and statutes, to serve as a district court judge, an individual must be at least 28 years old, a resident of Wyoming for at least two years, a citizen of the United States, learned in the law, not over the age of 70 and have practiced law for at least one year before the appointment. Wyoming law requires that candidates for circuit court judge be residents of the state and be licensed to practice law in Wyoming.

The JNC encourages all qualified applicants to apply. Successful candidates will have proven relevant experience, a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, a collegial and impartial temperament, sound critical thinking and decision-making abilities, a service-oriented mindset, and a reputation for fairness, integrity, and leadership.

Following interviews and a review of the submitted materials, the JNC will submit a list of three names for each vacancy to the governor, who will appoint an individual from those lists.

Information about the JNC, its members and Wyoming’s judicial selection process is available on the Branch’s website.