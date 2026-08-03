Frederick County Earns Three National Achievement Awards

FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County has been recognized with three 2026 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo). These awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. Frederick County received awards for the following initiatives:

Narcan Deployment and Training Across Frederick County Significantly Reduces Overdose Rates

Agricultural Innovation Grant Program

Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS)

“We are incredibly proud to receive national recognition for these innovative programs that make a real difference in the lives of people in Frederick County,” said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. “These honors are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our employees across every department. Our staff is committed to excellence and to making Frederick County a leader in service and innovation.”

Narcan Deployment and Training Across Frederick County Significantly Reduces Overdose Rates

Frederick County has seen a steady drop in overdose deaths since 2022, thanks to a countywide commitment to recovery. In 2025, Transit Services partnered with the Division of Fire and Rescue Services to equip over 50 transit buses with Narcan (naloxone). This initiative, alongside collaborative efforts with county agencies, is helping reduce emergency calls, expand access to treatment, and save lives throughout the community.

Frederick County Agricultural Innovation Grant Program

The Frederick County Agricultural Innovation Grant program strengthens local farm businesses by funding projects that expand, diversify, or modernize agricultural operations. Since 2021, the program has completed ten grant cycles, awarding $1.86 million to 82 farms. Grant funds support new equipment, facility improvements, and value-added production. These investments have created 172 full-time and 229 part-time jobs, boosting the county’s agricultural economy.

Frederick County Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS)

After Maryland established Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) for large facilities in 2022, Frederick County proactively exceeded these requirements for its own buildings and supported local private entities impacted by the law. By collaborating across agencies, tracking data, targeting energy efficiency, and securing grant funding, the County met compliance ahead of schedule, setting a sustainable example for reducing emissions and improving building performance.

About the NACo Achievement Awards

Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards recognize outstanding programming in 18 categories aligned with the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, libraries, management, information technology, health, civic engagement and more. Launched in 1970, the program is designed to celebrate innovation in county government. Each nominated program is judged on its own merits and not against other applications.

Visit NACo’s Achievement Award webpage for more details about the awards program and to see all winners.

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CONTACT: Hope Morris

Communications Manager

Office of Communications and Public Engagement

301-600-2590