A Portion of Lynn Burke Road to be Closed Beginning August 11

FREDERICK, Md. – Lynn Burke Road will be closed at address 4866 beginning on or about Tuesday, August 11 for approximately three days, weather permitting. The closure will be a day closure from 6:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. A signed detour will be in place.

The closure will allow Frederick County Highway Operations to replace a failing culvert pipe. For additional information, contact Todd Kaetzel at 301-600-1662.

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CONTACT: Todd Kaetzel, Highway Structure Foreman

Department of Highway Operations

Division of Public Works

301-600-1662