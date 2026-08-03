Dexatel Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Technology Excellence

The Gold Stevie® Award recognizes Dexatel's innovation in secure customer communications, OTP verification, and global business messaging.

Dexatel wins a Gold Stevie® Award for helping businesses simplify secure customer communications through its unified CPaaS platform.

Winning a Gold Stevie® Award reflects our commitment to building communications technology that businesses can rely on every day.” — Gegham Azatyan, Co-founder & Commercial Director, Dexatel

TALLINN, TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tallinn, Estonia – August 3, 2026 – Dexatel has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Communication Technology category in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.Winners will be honored at a red carpet awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France, where they will be celebrated alongside winners of the 2026 StevieAwards for Great Employers, The International Business Awards, and the German StevieAwards.More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 37 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of technology-related categories, including Company of the Year, Educational or Research Institution of the Year, Technical Innovation of the Year, Technology Breakthrough of the Year, and more. Dexatel is a Gold StevieAward winner in the Company of the Year – Communication Technology category for its Global Communications Infrastructure Platform.Dexatel was recognized for helping businesses simplify global customer communications through a unified Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) . Its platform enables organizations to power OTP verification, two-factor authentication (2FA), customer notifications, business messaging, and omnichannel communications across SMS, WhatsApp, Viber, Voice, Telegram, RCS, and Email through a single API and platform.Trusted by businesses worldwide, Dexatel helps organizations improve customer authentication, maximize message delivery rates, prevent fraud, and scale customer communications with enterprise-grade reliability, transparent pricing, and direct operator connectivity."We're honored to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards," said Gegham Azatyan, Co-founder & Commercial Director at Dexatel. "Winning a Gold Stevie Award is a significant milestone for our team and reflects our commitment to building communications technology that businesses can rely on every day. As digital communications continue to evolve, we'll continue investing in innovation that helps organizations deliver secure authentication, reliable messaging, and exceptional customer experiences."More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees."We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual StevieAwards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the complete list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://tech.stevieawards.com About DexatelDexatel is a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider that helps businesses communicate with customers through SMS, WhatsApp, Viber, Voice, Telegram, RCS, and Email using a single API and platform. Organizations worldwide use Dexatel for OTP verification, two-factor authentication (2FA), customer notifications, business messaging, marketing campaigns, and conversational communications. With enterprise-grade security, transparent pricing, and reliable global delivery, Dexatel enables businesses to build scalable customer communication experiences.About the StevieAwardsThe StevieAwards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://stevieawards.com/

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