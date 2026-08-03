Missing Person Located in Gorham

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

August 3, 2026

Gorham, NH – On Sunday, July 28, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a Massachusetts woman missing for the previous 27 hours was located by hikers out for a hike up a powerline road in the Town of Gorham.

Officials say that Megan Kelley, 39, of Fall River, MA, had gone missing from the Dolly Copp Campground in Martin’s Location on Saturday morning. An investigation failed to determine where she had gone and she was listed as a missing person. A Facebook post was made by family members, and several leads came in indicating she had been seen in other areas of the state. Family members also search a popular hiking trail near the campground, but failed to locate her.

On Sunday morning, NH Fish and Game began organizing a search area in the vicinity where she was last known to be seen. Resources from New England K9 for canine support, Andoscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) and a drone team, along with several Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called to assist.

While waiting for rescue teams to arrive, a couple out for a hike up a powerline in the vicinity of a series of mountain biking trails came upon Kelley lying on the side of the access road. A call to 911 was made and rescue personnel from Gorham Fire and EMS, AVSAR, and Conservation Officers responded to the scene. Kelley was not mobile, so she was placed in a litter and transported out to an awaiting Gorham Ambulance. From there she was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.

It is still unknown how Kelley ended up in this particular location, but she suffered no life-threatening injuries.