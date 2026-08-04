Training for Great Bay Volunteer Educators Set for September 2

CONTACT:

Beth Heckman: (603) 778-0015

Melissa Brogle: (603) 778-0015

August 4, 2026

Greenland, NH – On Wednesday, September 2, the Great Bay Discovery Center will hold its annual fall educator training at the Hugh Gregg Coastal Conservation Center, 89 Depot Road in Greenland, NH, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The training includes a complete run through of the actual school program offered mid-September through early November to students in the Seacoast region and throughout the state.

The training will prepare volunteers for teaching small groups of school children about the cultural history of the Great Bay Estuary and the natural resources found in the region up to 400 years ago. Educators lead a variety of lessons throughout the Discovery Center’s grounds. A favorite of students is “The Trail of the Arrowhead,” a 45-minute journey through the forest along the Center’s boardwalk. Students sample turkey jerky and smoked salmon, learn about wampum and trade, and gather in a birch bark fishing encampment. Other stops include a tour of the Special Collections artifact room and a lesson on the vessels of the Piscataqua Region.

All the programs are mornings only and run for about 3 hours each. Most of the children attending are in grades 3 and 4. Volunteers sign up for dates that are convenient for them. The training session is free with snacks, lunch, and all teaching materials provided. No experience is necessary to become an educator so if you are interested in working with children in this fun and unique way, consider becoming a Great Bay Educator. Registration for the training is required by calling the Center at 603-778-0015 or emailing Beth.Heckman@wildlife.nh.gov. For those unable to attend this year’s training, please contact the Center to express your interest in participating—educator shadowing opportunities are also an option.

The Great Bay Discovery Center is managed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) and is the education headquarters for the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (GBNERR), a state and federal partnership between NHFG and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

GBNERR’s mission is to promote informed management of the Great Bay Estuary through linked programs of research, education, and stewardship. These programs enhance scientific understanding of the estuary and communicate this information to interested citizens and decisionmakers. The Reserve’s programs focus on management-relevant issues aligned with four priority topics: land conservation and stewardship, water quality, biological communities and habitats, and climate change impacts and adaptation. To learn more visit www.greatbay.org.