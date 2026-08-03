BB26-1 demonstrates combat readiness at Kadena

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Before the firstU.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 27th and 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadrons, deployed to Kadena,lifted off the runway, hundreds of Airmen had already set the mission in motion. Maintainers completed final inspections, pilots reviewed mission objectives and support teams synchronized every detail, transforming months of planning into the opening moments of readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena, Aug. 3, 2026.

The exercise evaluated the 18th Wing's ability to rapidly generate combat airpower through agile combat employment principles, reinforcing the speed, coordination and flexibility required to operate in a contested environment. Throughout BB 26-1, Airmen executed integrated flight operations designed to strengthen mission readiness and improve the wing's ability to respond to emerging challenges across the Indo-Pacific.

"We're getting a lot of local flying to build our combat readiness," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brenden Torphy, 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron director of operations. "Exercises like this allow us to train under realistic conditions and ensure we're ready to defend Kadena, our allies and our partners whenever we're called upon."

The F-22 launches marked one phase of the exercise, but each sortie relied on coordinated efforts across the installation. Maintainers generated aircraft, operations personnel synchronized flying operations, and support teams ensured the resources and equipment necessary to sustain the mission were in place.

"This is what we do every day," said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Claudia Verissimo, 27th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief. "We stay ready, so we don't have to get ready. Exercises like this reinforce the work we put in every day and ensure our aircraft are ready whenever they're needed."

As the Indo-Pacific continues to evolve, routine readiness exercises remain critical to maintaining a credible combat force capable of projecting airpower at a moment's notice. By routinely testing its operational capabilities, the 18th Wing reinforces its commitment to defending the installation, supporting regional stability and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.