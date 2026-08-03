Fillmore Public Safety Building Evacuation Status

Due to the mandatory evacuation sent Sunday, August 2, 2026 by the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, the Public Safety building and all offices located within will be closed, until further notice. The Sheriff’s Office will be reachable via phone. All three courts and the Clerk’s Office will be teleworking, during this closure. You may reach each office as outlined below:

An update will be shared once the evacuation order has been lifted. Stay safe!