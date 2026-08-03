Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,696 in the last 365 days.

Fillmore Public Safety Building Evacuation Status

Due to the mandatory evacuation sent Sunday, August 2, 2026 by the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, the Public Safety building and all offices located within will be closed, until further notice.  The Sheriff’s Office will be reachable via phone.  All three courts and the Clerk’s Office will be teleworking, during this closure.  You may reach each office as outlined below:

An update will be shared once the evacuation order has been lifted.  Stay safe!

Last modified: August 2, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fillmore Public Safety Building Evacuation Status

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.