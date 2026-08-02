Representative Teresa Martinez Statement on Colorado River Water Decision

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – State Representative Teresa Martinez, Chairman of the House Rural Economic Development Committee, released the following statement today in response to the federal government’s Final Environmental Impact Statement on Colorado River operations.

The decision will help shape how Colorado River water is managed at a time when Arizona communities, farmers, and water users are already being asked to do more with less.

“Pinal County farmers already lost their Colorado River water. That happened years ago. They took the hit without a bailout, without fanfare, and without much sympathy from anybody.

“So when Washington tells Arizona to cut more, I want straight answers. Who is being asked to cut? Who is being protected? And is rural Arizona once again expected to absorb the pain while others get credit for talking about conservation?

“My district has already paid a heavy price. I will be talking to cities, farmers, growers, and water leaders across Legislative District 16 to find out exactly what this decision means for them. Then I will have more to say.

“What I will not do is support a system where some keep holding onto water while Pinal County farmers are forced to bail out others who are only now feeling the pain. Rural Arizona cannot keep being treated like the first place to cut and the last place anyone thinks about.”

Teresa Martinez is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 16, which includes portions of Pinal and Pima Counties. She also serves as Chairman of the House Rural Economic Development Committee. Follow her on X at @TMartinez4AZ.