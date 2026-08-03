Vi‑Jon LLC Commences Chapter 11 Process to Implement Global Settlement Resolving Alleged Legacy Talc-Related Liabilities

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vi‑Jon, LLC (“Vi-Jon” or the “Company”), a provider of private-label dry bath products consisting of Epsom salts and body powder, today announced that it has commenced a voluntary chapter 11 case in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”) to implement a global settlement resolving its alleged legacy talc-related liabilities. Vi‑Jon operates as a separate legal entity within the Emprise Group, Inc. (“Emprise”) portfolio of companies. Emprise and its other affiliates did not file for chapter 11 and are not debtors in Vi-Jon’s chapter 11 case.

“Vi‑Jon has longstanding customer relationships. Today’s filing is intended to implement a consensual chapter 11 plan that would resolve alleged legacy talc-related claims through a court-supervised process while continuing to serve our customers,” said Mackenzie Shea, Chief Restructuring Officer of Vi-Jon. “Vi-Jon remains focused on operational continuity, product quality, and service reliability.”

Prior to the filing, Vi-Jon entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) with Emprise, Emprise HPC, LLC (“Emprise HPC”), and counsel representing over 75% of holders of talc-related personal injury claims. Under the RSA, the parties have negotiated and committed to support a plan of reorganization that would resolve all current and future alleged talc-related claims through a settlement trust funded by Emprise HPC, intended to deliver complete finality to Vi-Jon, Emprise, and the other non-debtor affiliates, and to move the case forward on an agreed, expedited timeline. The chapter 11 plan contemplated by the RSA is also expected to provide for the transfer of certain of Vi-Jon’s assets to Emprise HPC or another Emprise affiliate in exchange for the contributions being made under the global settlement, supporting the continuity of Vi-Jon’s business and products.

Vi-Jon expects to continue operating as usual throughout the chapter 11 process. The Company does not currently anticipate any disruption to its distribution or customer service activities. Emprise HPC has agreed, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, to accelerate payment of approximately $8.1 million to Vi-Jon under an amended Limited Contribution Agreement. Emprise HPC has also agreed to contribute approximately $32 million when the chapter 11 plan takes effect—$25 million of which will fund the settlement trust for talc claimants and approximately $7 million of which will pay the remaining costs of the chapter 11 process. This funding is not subject to repayment by Vi-Jon.

The chapter 11 process is designed to enable Vi‑Jon to equitably and expediently address alleged legacy liabilities while supporting long-term stability.

Additional Information About the Bankruptcy Court-Supervised Process

Vi-Jon has filed customary motions seeking Bankruptcy Court approval to support ordinary-course operations, including the uninterrupted payment of employee wages and benefits in the ordinary course and the relief necessary to ensure continued production and distribution of Vi-Jon’s products. These motions, once approved, will help facilitate a smooth transition into chapter 11 so the Company can continue to operate in a business-as-usual manner. The Company expects to receive Bankruptcy Court approval for these requests shortly.

Additional information about the chapter 11 process, including access to court filings and other case information, will be available at https://omniagentsolutions.com/Vi-Jon. Stakeholders with questions may contact Omni Agent Solutions, Inc. at (888) 585-6494 (toll-free), (818) 581-2981 (outside the U.S. and Canada) or vi-jonInquiries@OmniAgnt.com.

Advisors

Sidley Austin LLP and Morris James LLP are serving as legal counsel, Berkeley Research Group, LLC is serving as financial advisor, Mackenzie Shea is serving as Chief Restructuring Officer, and Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. is serving as investment banker to Vi-Jon. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is serving as legal counsel to Emprise and the other non-debtor affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the process and potential outcomes and timing of the Company’s chapter 11 proceedings, contemplated financing and the Bankruptcy Court’s approval thereof, the Company’s ability to continue to operate in the ordinary course during the chapter 11 proceedings and the Company’s ability to pay for continuing obligations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “budget,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “indicate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possibly,” “potential,” “predict,” “probably,” “pro forma,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Kyle O’Reilly

Communications

koreilly@vivosholdings.com

(314)-733-2083

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